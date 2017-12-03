Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of a minimalist home to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design Kitchen Granite Black
We’re off to Turkey for today’s dose of style, and this prime portfolio pieces comes from ONN Design. The project they’re sharing with us? A modern apartment styled up to perfection in the minimalist style, with just the right amount of colours, textures, and décor to give it that sleek-yet-not-too-shiny feel of elegance. 

They do say that less is more, right? So, let’s explore!

A welcoming entryway

Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Granite Beige
Just see how the front door (and doorframes in the hallway) stand out here, for they are the only wooden and dark-hued surfaces catching attention in the otherwise sleek-white space. 

And at first glance we can immediately appreciate this entryway’s commitment to visual size (the full-length mirrors) and a clutter-free space (the seating bench with built-in storage compartments).

The monochrome kitchen

Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design Kitchen Granite Black
Marble-patterned flooring becomes the main focal piece in the modern kitchen, which is sure to make any cook (from novice to expert) feel most sublime while cooking in here. And you can’t overlook the spots of dazzle added into this culinary space via those stainless steel surfaces.

The detailed bedroom

Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design Minimalist bedroom Wood White
Nobody ever said that minimalism had to be boring, which is why the main bedroom comes complete with its own “look at me” headboard-and-side-table design. True, that golden yellow might restrict your bedroom colour scheme, but it certainly provides a strong dose of glamour as well!

The fully functional bathroom

Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design Minimal style Bathroom Granite Grey
The sleek designs and functional touches continue into the bathroom, with that oh-so clever corner being used by the washing machine (behind its own glass panel, no less). And when was the last time you cast your eyes upon such a spacious shower?

We simply need to explore these interiors some more…

Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design BathroomFittings Wood Wood effect
Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Granite Beige
Özer Residence, Onn Design Onn Design Minimalist dining room Wood White
More ‘less is more’ inspiration? Coming right up… check out these 7 Minimalist Interiors that WOW!

9 Small house designs for your first home
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this apartment’s style?

