15 inspiring and simple house designs

For all those who have dreamed of having a small plot of land and constructing a beautiful house to enjoy family life, we have created today's ideabook with 15 family housing projects. These house designs are made by professionals registered on Homify. We are sure that each one of them will inspire you to create your own house soon. The article includes modern, rustic, and prefabricated houses which are all beautiful, simple, and perfect for a family.
This house can be created with a basic investment. However it still has a lot of charm and outer space for the family.
Here we see a beautiful house with tiled roof and a large terrace which can be used by the owners to enjoy the landscape.
This construction features a single floor house that has a large outdoor area. It includes a pool and deck space for family recreation.
In case you do not want to deal with months on end construction process then opt for a similar prefabricated house. It is also way more economical than other options.
Here we see a small house with a simple structure but with wooden details that make it look even more charming.
It is not important to make a massive size house to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. Instead, you can create a place which is compact and familiar.
This house with a modern design has a large front terrace which was used for creating a beautiful garden.
Creating extensions of the house is also very easy. Here we see a outdoor swimming pool and a perfectly kept garden as an extension.
For creating a rustic space you can use concrete and stones. Both materials are natural and can be found easily.
To create a sustainable house one does not need a lot of building materials. Rather, a set of old shipping containers can also be used to create a magnificent design.
A classic or traditional touch can be achieved by adding iron grills to the windows and antique wall mounted lamps. There are various other accessories that can be used for the same purpose.
By combining different materials one can create a unique looking house. It can also give a great personality to the place.
Even a two-storey house can be compact. All you need to do is use the available area well and not add unnessasory features.
Using the combination of natural materials with earthy tones of color will give you a house which is not only rustic looking but also dreamy.
A wooden house similar to this is perfect for every environment, whether it is countryside or a urban.
