15 inspiring and simple house designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style house
For all those who have dreamed of having a small plot of land and constructing a beautiful house to enjoy family life, we have created today's ideabook with 15 family housing projects. These house designs are made by professionals registered on Homify. We are sure that each one of them will inspire you to create your own house soon. The article includes modern, rustic, and prefabricated houses which are all beautiful, simple, and perfect for a family.

1. Basic house

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This house can be created with a basic investment. However it still has a lot of charm and outer space for the family. 

2. Harmonious construction

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we see a beautiful house with tiled roof and a large terrace which can be used by the owners to enjoy the landscape. 

3. Spacious house

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [CIVIDATE - BG] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Ing. Pasinelli, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

This construction features a single floor house that has a large outdoor area. It includes a pool and deck space for family recreation. 

4. Prefabricated

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In case you do not want to deal with months on end construction process then opt for a similar prefabricated house. It is also way more economical than other options.

5. Full of details

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Here we see a small house with a simple structure but with wooden details that make it look even more charming. 

6. Compact and familiar

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [COLOGNO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Ghidotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

It is not important to make a massive size house to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. Instead, you can create a place which is compact and familiar. 

7. Modern design

14 Fotos de Casas Modulares Amoviveis, KITUR KITUR Country style house
KITUR

KITUR
KITUR
KITUR

This house with a modern design has a large front terrace which was used for creating a beautiful garden. 

8. Extended areas

14 Fotos de Casas Modulares Amoviveis, KITUR KITUR Country style house
KITUR

KITUR
KITUR
KITUR

Creating extensions of the house is also very easy. Here we see a outdoor swimming pool and a perfectly kept garden as an extension.  

9. Rustic houses

Casa Itmon, IURO IURO Modern houses
IURO

IURO
IURO
IURO

For creating a rustic space you can use concrete and stones. Both materials are natural and can be found easily. 

10. Containers

Container home front street view homify Modern houses Iron/Steel
homify

Container home front street view

homify
homify
homify

To create a sustainable house one does not need a lot of building materials. Rather, a set of old shipping containers can also be used to create a magnificent design.  

11. Traditional

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style house
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

A classic or traditional touch can be achieved by adding iron grills to the windows and antique wall mounted lamps. There are various other accessories that can be used for the same purpose. 

12. Combining materials

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Country style house
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

By combining different materials one can create a unique looking house. It can also give a great personality to the place. 

13. Two storey house

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even a two-storey house can be compact. All you need to do is use the available area well and not add unnessasory features. 

14. Rustic and dreamy

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

Using the combination of natural materials with earthy tones of color will give you a house which is not only rustic looking but also dreamy. 

15. Wooden house

Casas em madeira , CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

A wooden house similar to this is perfect for every environment, whether it is countryside or a urban. 

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

​Keep your yard beautiful with these 8 small garden ideas
Which one of these houses is your favourite?

