Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 photos of stylish bathrooms and laundry rooms

Justwords Justwords
Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Loading admin actions …

Bathrooms and laundry rooms are often the most neglected parts of any house. But you cannot underestimate their importance as they help you stay clean and wear fresh clothes! While spacious houses often have separate bathrooms and laundry rooms, smaller ones have to combine these two areas for a more practical design. In very small bathrooms though, it becomes difficult to accommodate a washing machine, and it usually has to be installed in the kitchen or in a corridor. Luckily, here are 15 photos of smart and stylish bathrooms and laundry rooms to inspire you and give you ideas, whether you have a big or small home.

1. Nicely accommodated by a wooden counter

w drewnie, bieli i szarościach, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Classic style bathroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

2. A lively green and white laundry room

Choice, Ideia1 Arquitetura Ideia1 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Ideia1 Arquitetura

Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura

3. Complete with a dresser and table for folding clothes

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

4. Analogue lighting demarcates the laundry area

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

5. Small but practical with bold cabinets

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

6. Laundry area indicated with neat brick tiles

Laundry Room John Toates Architecture and Design Kitchen
John Toates Architecture and Design

Laundry Room

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Refreshing and functional in white

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

8. Kitchen accommodates the laundry area neatly

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

9. Metal-finish brick tiles add pizzazz

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

10. Sleek, compact and very elegant in wood

Dressing Room with Laundry Closet Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern dressing room Bamboo
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Dressing Room with Laundry Closet

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

11. Laundry area stays out of sight unless needed

Laundry - Custom Cabinets STUDIO Z Modern bathroom White
STUDIO Z

Laundry—Custom Cabinets

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

12. A cabinet hides the washing machine and cleaning supplies stylishly

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen
PTC Kitchens

Handle less Polar white Glamour

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

13. A beautiful white bathroom cum launderette

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

14. A neat U-shaped unit for the washer makes this modern bathroom unique

delikatne wnętrze, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Modern bathroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

15. A classy stone countertop houses the washing machine in style

elektryzujące wnętrze, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Modern bathroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Read another story - 11 stone-and-wood bathrooms to inspire your inner designer

​More than 30 ideas for your patio and pergola
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks