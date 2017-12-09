7 ideas to keep the house cool in summer

There are some preparations made in the houses that do not let the summer season affect you. These are also made as a precaution against summer heat. They can also include works such as cleaning and renovation of the house. The floors are removed, the air conditioners and coolers are taken care of, the fields such as garden and patio are opened, winter house textile products and cottage ones are removed.
These preparations to make the summer cool and more comfortable are necessary and useful. But they are not enough to cope with the heat that is unbearable in those months. There are also simple but effective ways to protect your living spaces against the hot weather. With a few precautions, you can get more relaxed and comfortable environments.
As a team of Homify professionals, we will talk about some small but effective ways to keep your home cooler. These methods, which architects and designers prepare with superb example decorations, can be the savior during the harsh summer heat.
The passive cooling and heating system is primarily known as the heating-cooling method without any energy consumption. Solar energy is also a passive heating system. Whereas opening the windows to remove hot air is a passive cooling method. In addition to the developing technology, innovations in building systems have been added with passive cooling mantle. Circulating the whole house with a simple pump method of hot and cold water provides a very easy and economical alternative. At the same time, it is an ecological method as it will only consume energy for the pump system.
While appliances such as dishwashers, cookers, and ovens operate, the room emits a considerable amount of heat energy. It is a temperature increase that will be noticeable when they are all working, and the ambient daylight is also used. The best way to avoid this is by operating these devices at night. Since the heat emitted from the devices due to the room's temperature during the day is high. It can be reduced by operating them at night.
Large windows with sunshine can be overwhelming in the summer months. You can protect your home by closing the windows that take the daylight entirely into the room with a roller or thick blind. Keeping your curtains closed during daylight hours is a good step in protecting your home from unwanted heat and moisture. Also, curtains stretching up to the floor can be a better help in separating the heat from the room.
In your decoration, natural stones such as marble, granite or ceramic materials will make your place cooler. Thanks to their non-heating properties, they create easy-to-cool houses. In addition, light-colored decorations that reflect rays are more successful at cooling. So if you live in the long and hot climates or summer months, you will be able to make your writing easier by having these items in your decoration. Also, you have already heard the success of light color decorations on providing a spacious and bright environment.
If you have a house with a garden and you have large plants that cover the front of your window, then you are protected against the sun's rays. Plants play a significant role in cooling. They both clean the air and absorbs the sun's rays, preventing them from spreading too much heat. You can not find a better solution for both indoor and outdoor shading than plants. The branches of the trees in front of the window provide the most economical and natural way to pass the heat without cutting off the light.
Spending time in the tree shade is worth explaining in poems and even in novels. If you have huge trees with your branches stretched to the top of your house them do not cut them down. Trees which provide shade to your house and clear air will give you a fresh coolness. Also, they will be the treasure of your home in every season. In this perfect setting, the impressive garden set in the middle of a tropical forest offers a great advantage for the house air. You can earn the same view by planting a small garden as well. If you are a lucky person with a garden house, be sure to plant more trees.
Another benefit of using natural materials in the decor is the insulation properties of straw and bamboo which are made with dry plants. Bulbs have an essential effect in increasing the temperature of a closed room. Even small images provide a significant temperature increase with heat energy. One of the most beautiful ways to prevent this is to cover your lamps with straw or bamboo shades. At the same time, this application, which also have a decorative appearance.
For more such articles check out our ideabooks