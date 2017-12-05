15 Beautiful wooden houses

Wooden houses are one of the most popular from the time that architect came into existence. The most important reason for this is that wood is a material from nature and creates lovely aesthetic thanks to its texture. The wood used today in modern constructions has many advantages in addition to its aesthetic appearance.

The most important of these advantages is that it is an organic material and therefore much more durable or compatible with the environment. Another unique advantage is that wood is a natural material, which creates breathing structures. It leads to a much healthier living space.