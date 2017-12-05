15 Beautiful wooden houses

Wooden houses are one of the most popular from the time that architect came into existence. The most important reason for this is that wood is a material from nature and creates lovely aesthetic thanks to its texture. The wood used today in modern constructions has many advantages in addition to its aesthetic appearance.
The most important of these advantages is that it is an organic material and therefore much more durable or compatible with the environment. Another unique advantage is that wood is a natural material, which creates breathing structures. It leads to a much healthier living space.
Wood is a natural material as we all know and therefore can be renewed. In other words, parts that are damaged in time or are old can be replaced. That is why the building is not destroyed and does not become usable.
Wooden structures are now used not only in rural areas but also for many other purposes, such as beach houses, plateau houses, mountain houses, club buildings and bungalows.
The wood as building material started to become quite widespread. In addition to its magnificent appearance, timber is preferred because it is lightweight and resistant to depression. Besides, it is a natural material that can breathe.
Wooden houses or rooms have many advantages compared to reinforced concrete dwellings. For one thing, they will undoubtedly last longer than the proportions if regularly maintained. Moreover, they do not get lethal like the reinforced houses; they can healthily continue their life.
Wooden houses are 30% lighter on average than reinforced concrete dwellings. So they make it easier to work on infrastructure. Moreover, since they are incredibly flexible, there is almost no possibility of collapsing by an earthquake.
Nowadays, wooden houses are usually built in workshops. They are installed in a short period before the infrastructure work is complete. These homes, which are called as modular or prefabricated, are both suitable regarding cost and quality standards.
We should not be surprised that these structures can survive for a hundred years if they are maintained. They are becoming increasingly popular today. It's just that the wooden home care lacquer is made regularly. If desired, colored paints can also be used.
As for the wooden house, some people come to mind clubs in rustic style. The rustic style does not appeal to everyone, with its distinctive features, like all other architectural styles. That is why a lot of people prefer wooden houses.
The architecture of wooden houses is just like the ones of the reinforced concrete dwellings. The demand is to design modern, minimalist, and even crazy constructions, to seek rustic structures that are traditional-looking.
Thanks to the development of the joinery industry, combined with energy-saving giant windows and glass doors that prevent heat loss, extremely modern, spacious and bright wooden houses are emerging.
Wooden structures are now used not only in rural areas but also for many other purposes. Wood is one of the oldest building materials used for centuries and is being used in the construction of private homes as well as local buildings.
Thanks to the increase in the number of firms that make prefabricated wooden houses, they have begun to spread in our country. For their low price and good performance, many people prefer to build wooden houses.
For those of you who are looking for a more modern design similar looking reinforced concrete and wood houses are a great choice. This house is made of concrete while the walls have a wooden screen giving it a dynamic personality.
Similar to reinforced concrete one can also use iron to create the frame of the house. This gives you the additional stability which you are looking for and yet maintaining the charm of a classic wooden house.
White cement can also be your building material along with wood to make a beautiful looking house. Also the wood can be lined in different ways to create patterns on the walls and windows.
For more designs check out our ideabooks