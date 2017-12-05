Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Beautiful wooden houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
KÜTÜK EV, NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. Country style house
Loading admin actions …

Wooden houses are one of the most popular from the time that architect came into existence. The most important reason for this is that wood is a material from nature and creates lovely aesthetic thanks to its texture. The wood used today in modern constructions has many advantages in addition to its aesthetic appearance. 

The most important of these advantages is that it is an organic material and therefore much more durable or compatible with the environment. Another unique advantage is that wood is a natural material, which creates breathing structures. It leads to a much healthier living space.

1. A natural material

ahşap ev, selin tomruk evleri selin tomruk evleri Wooden houses
selin tomruk evleri

selin tomruk evleri
selin tomruk evleri
selin tomruk evleri

Wood is a natural material as we all know and therefore can be renewed. In other words, parts that are damaged in time or are old can be replaced. That is why the building is not destroyed and does not become usable.

2. Suitable for various building types

Ahşap Ev, Erim Mobilya Erim Mobilya Garden Shed Engineered Wood Wood effect
Erim Mobilya

Erim Mobilya
Erim Mobilya
Erim Mobilya

Wooden structures are now used not only in rural areas but also for many other purposes, such as beach houses, plateau houses, mountain houses, club buildings and bungalows.

3. Fabulous design

ÜÇGEN BUNGALOV - AHŞAP EV, SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA Wooden houses
SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV—AĞAÇ EV—KÜTÜK EV—BUNGALOV -KAMELYA

SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA
SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV—AĞAÇ EV—KÜTÜK EV—BUNGALOV -KAMELYA
SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA

The wood as building material started to become quite widespread. In addition to its magnificent appearance, timber is preferred because it is lightweight and resistant to depression. Besides, it is a natural material that can breathe.

4. Long-lasting and healthy

İSTANBUL - FLORYA AHŞAP EV, AZRA AHŞAP EVLER AZRA AHŞAP EVLER Modern houses
AZRA AHŞAP EVLER

AZRA AHŞAP EVLER
AZRA AHŞAP EVLER
AZRA AHŞAP EVLER

Wooden houses or rooms have many advantages compared to reinforced concrete dwellings. For one thing, they will undoubtedly last longer than the proportions if regularly maintained. Moreover, they do not get lethal like the reinforced houses; they can healthily continue their life.

5. Depression resistant

Çıralı Beach Bungalows, Cıralı Beach Bungalows Cıralı Beach Bungalows Mediterranean style house
Cıralı Beach Bungalows

Cıralı Beach Bungalows
Cıralı Beach Bungalows
Cıralı Beach Bungalows

Wooden houses are 30% lighter on average than reinforced concrete dwellings. So they make it easier to work on infrastructure. Moreover, since they are incredibly flexible, there is almost no possibility of collapsing by an earthquake.

6. Prefabricated

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated Home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Nowadays, wooden houses are usually built in workshops. They are installed in a short period before the infrastructure work is complete. These homes, which are called as modular or prefabricated, are both suitable regarding cost and quality standards.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Easy to maintain

BİLECİK OSMANELİ AHŞAP EV, AZRA AHŞAP EVLER AZRA AHŞAP EVLER Modern houses
AZRA AHŞAP EVLER

AZRA AHŞAP EVLER
AZRA AHŞAP EVLER
AZRA AHŞAP EVLER

We should not be surprised that these structures can survive for a hundred years if they are maintained. They are becoming increasingly popular today. It's just that the wooden home care lacquer is made regularly. If desired, colored paints can also be used.

8. Wooden home models and sizes

KÜTÜK EV, NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. Country style house
NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.

NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.
NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.
NM Mimarlık Danışmanlık İnşaat Turizm San. ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.

As for the wooden house, some people come to mind clubs in rustic style. The rustic style does not appeal to everyone, with its distinctive features, like all other architectural styles. That is why a lot of people prefer wooden houses.

9. Modern wooden houses

AHŞAP EV - KÜTÜK EV - AĞAÇ EV, SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA Country style house
SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV—AĞAÇ EV—KÜTÜK EV—BUNGALOV -KAMELYA

SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA
SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV—AĞAÇ EV—KÜTÜK EV—BUNGALOV -KAMELYA
SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA

The architecture of wooden houses is just like the ones of the reinforced concrete dwellings. The demand is to design modern, minimalist, and even crazy constructions, to seek rustic structures that are traditional-looking.

10. With large windows

Abant Villa Projesi, Portakal mimarlik Portakal mimarlik Modern houses
Portakal mimarlik

Portakal mimarlik
Portakal mimarlik
Portakal mimarlik

Thanks to the development of the joinery industry, combined with energy-saving giant windows and glass doors that prevent heat loss, extremely modern, spacious and bright wooden houses are emerging.

11. A perfect visual

YAPISAN AHŞAP, YAPISAN AHŞAP YAPISAN AHŞAP Classic style houses Wood Wood effect
YAPISAN AHŞAP

YAPISAN AHŞAP
YAPISAN AHŞAP
YAPISAN AHŞAP

Wooden structures are now used not only in rural areas but also for many other purposes. Wood is one of the oldest building materials used for centuries and is being used in the construction of private homes as well as local buildings.

12. Widespread in the country

Şömineli Ahşap Ev, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Country style garden
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Thanks to the increase in the number of firms that make prefabricated wooden houses, they have begun to spread in our country. For their low price and good performance, many people prefer to build wooden houses.

13. Reinforced concrete constructions

Fibercement paneller, SARGRUP İNŞAAT VE ENERJİ LTD.ŞTİ. SARGRUP İNŞAAT VE ENERJİ LTD.ŞTİ. Minimalist house MDF Grey
SARGRUP İNŞAAT VE ENERJİ LTD.ŞTİ.

SARGRUP İNŞAAT VE ENERJİ LTD.ŞTİ.
SARGRUP İNŞAAT VE ENERJİ LTD.ŞTİ.
SARGRUP İNŞAAT VE ENERJİ LTD.ŞTİ.

For those of you who are looking for a more modern design similar looking reinforced concrete and wood houses are a great choice. This house is made of concrete while the walls have a wooden screen giving it a dynamic personality.

14. Wood and iron

Villa Dekorasyonu A'dan Z'ye , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Minimalist house
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

Similar to reinforced concrete one can also use iron to create the frame of the house. This gives you the additional stability which you are looking for and yet maintaining the charm of a classic wooden house.

15. White cement and wood

Ahmet Bey Edremit Villa Projesi, H.E: Mimarlık H.E: Mimarlık Modern houses
H.E: Mimarlık

H.E: Mimarlık
H.E: Mimarlık
H.E: Mimarlık

White cement can also be your building material along with wood to make a beautiful looking house. Also the wood can be lined in different ways to create patterns on the walls and windows.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

A quaint village house with exciting and vibrant interiors
Which one of these wooden houses inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks