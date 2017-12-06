Your browser is out-of-date.

29 beautiful corner seats for living rooms

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Living room
When we start to decorate the home, the first thing that we think about is the model and color of the furniture. Particularly lounge furniture closes the first line of the list. You can find thousands of different models and styles for the living room furniture. We will present you with the most useful and practical ones among the salon furniture; namely, corner set models. You can choose from the most modern and stylish corner suite models, which are suitable for your space.

1. Multi-purpose seats

Sofa mit viel Stauraum, TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei Living roomSofas & armchairs
TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei

TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei
TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei
TRaumkonzepte Raumausstattung und Polsterei

Creating multi-purpose pieces of furniture can give you enough space for storage as well as seating.

2. Elegant sofas for comfort

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Living room Living room,beams,wooden,rustic,corner sofa,holiday home,beach house
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

If you are looking for a corner seat which is elegant and comfortable, then you must opt for such large size fluffy sofas.

3. Modern and with pattern

sitting area off Dining Room homify Modern dining room Grey sitting room,corner sofa,wallpaper,industrial,coffee table
homify

sitting area off Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

To decorate a simple corner seat like this, you can add designer cushions as well.

4. Fabulous fabrics

Crushed Velvet Corner Sofa Silver , Sofas In Fashion Sofas In Fashion Living roomSofas & armchairs sofa,corner sfoa,velvet corner sofa
Sofas In Fashion

Crushed Velvet Corner Sofa Silver

Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion

Choosing a corner seat made of a beautiful looking material is also a great way to make the furniture stand out.

5. The classic elegance

Classical Entrance Hall, White Linen Interiors Ltd White Linen Interiors Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
White Linen Interiors Ltd

Classical Entrance Hall

White Linen Interiors Ltd
White Linen Interiors Ltd
White Linen Interiors Ltd

To add a timeless style to your home opting for floral print corner seats is advisable.

6. Unique decor with neutral tones

Open Plan Space Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Living room Red buttonned footstool,red,grey,corner sofa
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

Open Plan Space

Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

You can also use neutral color corner seats to create a unique decor.

7. Ideal for comfort

Grey Faux Leather Sofa Bed Sofas In Fashion Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather Grey sofa,corner sofa,sofa bed,leather sofa bed
Sofas In Fashion

Grey Faux Leather Sofa Bed

Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion

Having a corner seat with excellent backrest is a must for comfort.

8. Black elegance

Quarry Bay Residential, CLOUD9 DESIGN CLOUD9 DESIGN Modern living room
CLOUD9 DESIGN

CLOUD9 DESIGN
CLOUD9 DESIGN
CLOUD9 DESIGN

Instead of neutral tones for your sofa, you can also opt for black to add a touch of elegance to your home.

9. Foot sofa models

Jonesy corner sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs corner sofa,deep seat,l-shaped,light blue,linen,family sofa
Loaf

Jonesy corner sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

To creating a lounge-like feeling, you can opt for a low rise or foot sofas as well.

10. Versatile, comfortable and stylish

Large Leather Corner Sofa Sofas In Fashion Living roomSofas & armchairs
Sofas In Fashion

Large Leather Corner Sofa

Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion

A corner seat or recliner like this is not only versatile but also comfortable and stylish.

11. Charming with vibrant colors

Cloud corner sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs L shape contemporary deep corner luxury sofa
Loaf

Cloud corner sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

To add a touch of color to a simple room, you can opt for vibrant shades like seen in the picture.

12. Stylish decorations

Nowoczesne i stylowe wnętrze idealne do spędzania wolnego czasu, MONOstudio MONOstudio Media room
MONOstudio

MONOstudio
MONOstudio
MONOstudio

Opting for such shades of color will allow you to create a stylish decoration in the seating area.

13. For crowded families

Extra Large Sofa Set Settee Corner Group U / L Shape Blue 4.0 x 2.6m L Quatropi ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs Blue designer sofa,cinema sofa,large sofa,made to order,sofa,massive sofa,unique sofa,sofa chaise,corner sofa
Quatropi ltd

Extra Large Sofa Set Settee Corner Group U / L Shape Blue 4.0 x 2.6m L

Quatropi ltd
Quatropi ltd
Quatropi ltd

In case you want a large size sofa then this u-shaped corner seating is an ideal choice.

14. A comfortable corner and puff

Chesterfield Corner Sofa Silver Crush Velvet Sofas In Fashion Living roomSofas & armchairs
Sofas In Fashion

Chesterfield Corner Sofa Silver Crush Velvet

Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion

Combining a corner seat with a puff will give you an extraordinary interior.

15. Ideal for classical halls

Silver Crushed Velvet Corner Sofa Sofas In Fashion Living roomSofas & armchairs sofa,corner sofa,crushed velvet sofa
Sofas In Fashion

Silver Crushed Velvet Corner Sofa

Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion

For Classic layouts, you can opt for white or silver sofas which blend easily with any decor.

16. For a spacious hall

Massive Modern High Quality U Shape Sofa / Corner Group Black/Grey 25 Quatropi ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs Grey cinema sofa,u shape sofa,massive sofa,large sofa,curved sofa,custom made sofa,made to order sofa,u shaped sofa,before and after
Quatropi ltd

Massive Modern High Quality U Shape Sofa / Corner Group Black/Grey 25

Quatropi ltd
Quatropi ltd
Quatropi ltd

Another option for a large family is this u-shaped black and grey corner sofa that can seat almost ten people at once.

17. Elegant and formal

Sofás de canto Corner sofas www.intense-mobiliario.com SLESSURB http://intense-mobiliario.com/pt/sofas-de-canto/6639-sofa-de-canto-slessurb.html﻿, Intense mobiliário e interiores Intense mobiliário e interiores Living roomSofas & armchairs
Intense mobiliário e interiores

Intense mobiliário e interiores
Intense mobiliário e interiores
Intense mobiliário e interiores

To create a formal and elegant living space using leather as the material for your sofa is highly recommended.

18. Perfect design with every detail

Münih corner, Trabcelona Design Trabcelona Design Living roomSofas & armchairs
Trabcelona Design

Trabcelona Design
Trabcelona Design
Trabcelona Design

In case you like to accessorize your living space then opting for a simple white sofa is worth a shot.

19. Ideal tones for a neutral design

Wohnzimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern living room
BoConcept Germany GmbH

BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH

For a neutral space, the ideal tones are different shades of grey.

20. For lovers of leather

Antares, DIVANOVA DIVANOVA Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather Black
DIVANOVA

DIVANOVA
DIVANOVA
DIVANOVA

This sofa is another option which can be used in case you want to incorporate leather into your living room.

21. The harmony

Wohnzimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern living room
BoConcept Germany GmbH

BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH

To create a harmonious-looking interior, the designer used brown corner sofas in this living room.

22. Industrial designs

ALEXANDRA SOFA IQ Furniture Living roomStools & chairs Textile Grey
IQ Furniture

ALEXANDRA SOFA

IQ Furniture
IQ Furniture
IQ Furniture

This blue patterned sofa looks perfect in the overall industrial-style space. The color of the sofa allows the furniture to stand out. 

23. Best fit

Wohnzimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern living room
BoConcept Germany GmbH

BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH

In case you like to mix up different styles then the best type of sofa that you can incorporate is a basic color like grey or black.

24. Color selection

Time Sofa Campbell Watson Living roomSofas & armchairs
Campbell Watson

Time Sofa

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

It is not essential that you have the entire sofa made of just one color.

25. White seat

VITTORIA SOFA IQ Furniture Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather White
IQ Furniture

VITTORIA SOFA

IQ Furniture
IQ Furniture
IQ Furniture

Here is another beautiful example of right corner sofa that can make your living room look grand.

26. Simple, modern and stylish

Volo Sofa Campbell Watson Living roomSofas & armchairs
Campbell Watson

Volo Sofa

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

This simple sofa not only compliments the floor tiles but is also modern and stylish at the same time.

27. For small rooms

Living Room STUDIO Z Living room
STUDIO Z

Living Room

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

It is you have a small living area then this three seater sofa is the perfect option.

28. Modern hall with anthracite tones

Grey Large Sofa Sofas In Fashion Living roomSofas & armchairs
Sofas In Fashion

Grey Large Sofa

Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion
Sofas In Fashion

For a minimalistic style living space, you can also use a sofa similar to the one in the image.

29. With powder tones

Pavilion corner sofa bed Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Luxury comfortable corner sofa bed
Loaf

Pavilion corner sofa bed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

To create a subtle looking living space opting for powder tones of color is another way to go.

Which one of these corner seats inspired you most?

