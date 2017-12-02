Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern, elegant and spacious – the perfect home?

Archon + House Projects from Poland are the experts behind today’s homify 360° gem, and after viewing this delightful project of theirs, we are truly convinced we’ve struck gold.

This house might not rival a mansion in terms of size, but it presents ample legroom for moving about, not to mention its fabulous commitment to furnishings and décor. 

Let’s get inspired!

The stylish exteriors

How warm, appealing and inviting does that exterior façade look? A grey stone pathway, a wooden front door, a gable window, perfectly manicured garden… what’s not to love here?

The beauty of the back yard

The rear side continues the picture-perfect garden, but here it’s joined up by a wooden terrace and sun loungers – the ideal space to enjoy some fresh air!

The upper terrace features comfortable chairs and a table, allowing this space to be used for entertainment or relaxation purposes.

The immaculate interiors

We’re on to the modern interiors, and we simply have to make note of that eye-catching fireplace – not only because it presents so much striking beauty (that raw brick surface is too good to ignore), but also because it functions most successfully as a room divider.

Cosy furnishings

The large living room is as cosy as it is functional – just see how that L-shape sofa with its stone grey becomes one of the prime focal pieces, styled up exquisitely by colourful scatter cushions. 

Earthy, neutral materials have been chosen for the interior space, enveloping the residents in a cosy ambience. All decorative pieces, including the paintings and colourful vases, have been carefully selected to bring about a friendly look, making this home quite perfect for a modern-day family. 

Let’s scope out a few more images for some additional inspiration…

We’d love to know what you think of this house.

