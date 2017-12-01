Your browser is out-of-date.

​A 135m² beauty with a rising style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
We’re off to São Paulo, Brazil for today’s taste of design inspiration, and this one comes to us from Angelica Hoffmann Architecture and Interiors. The project we’re viewing? A two-story house done up in the modern style (with some traditional touches) that flaunts enough elegance and charm to appeal to the modern-day family. 

We’ll also be taking a look at the house’s construction stage in addition to viewing its terrace, and the front- and rear façades. Yet it is its curious location which adds to its stunning exterior beauty…

Let’s take a look!

An American-style exterior

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
How charming! All the expert touches (from the ceramic tiled roof right down to the snow-white window frames) give the house a polished presence. And just note how the various lines of the gabled roof play a big part in the overall aesthetic of the exterior.

During construction

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Of course any gorgeous beauty had to have a not-so-beautiful phase, and this modern stunner is no exception. Looking at this image, it’s quite hard to believe that this is the beginning stages of a dream home.

Getting there

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Still not there, yet we can definitely see the house starting to take shape, especially with the timber skeleton beginning to form the roof above.

What a slope!

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
You definitely would have noticed this house’s curious location – that sloping street required some creativity and cleverness on the part of the architects and builders, but fortunately it was a challenge that all tackled head on. 

To minimise the slanting look of the exterior front side, a concrete driveway perfectly mimicking the texture and hues of the street was added to the house. 

Ready to scope out some more images of this delightful project?

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Next up on our viewing list: A beautiful bungalow for a big family.

Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

