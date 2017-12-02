Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of family homes to inspire you

Justwords Justwords
Коттедж на 200 кв.м., hq-design hq-design
Life in the city can be very tiring and mundane, especially if you live in a small apartment like many others. So, if you are someone who wants to have a cosy and beautiful family home of his or her own, then the pictures here will definitely inspire you. These family homes open up to nature, sunlight and fresh air, and have ample space for everyone and all activities. They often come with pools, terraces, decks and everything you ever wanted. So read on to know more.

Quaint and charming

RETRO LINE, ITA Poland s.c. ITA Poland s.c. Rustic style house
ITA Poland s.c.

ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.

Simple yet attractive this family home is surrounded by lush nature and has a spacious patio for relaxing. Children can play around in the garden, while adults admire nature’s bounty. Credit for this rustic house goes to the supplier of tiles, stones and worktops at ITA Poland S.C.

A gorgeous and contemporary creation

ELYSIUM PREMIER-OFTON, ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ Modern houses
ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ

ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ
ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ
ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ

Rendered in grey and white, this large family house is intensely modern yet very soothing. Sleek lines, beautifully positioned lights, a large shimmering pool surrounded by a wooden deck and a large glass-bound terrace upstairs make this property unique.

Large and practical

Коттедж на 200 кв.м., hq-design
hq-design

hq-design
hq-design
hq-design

Quaint sloping roofs and the combination of grey and white accentuate the largesse and classic beauty of this family home. It has many rooms to accommodate everyone and is very functional.

Lasting impression

KE HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Living roomAccessories & decoration
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

KE HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

With its modern lines and elegant combination of white and wood, this family house boasts of truly natural surroundings. Its clear blue pool, manicured green lawns and stylish pavement are stunning as well.

Contemporary and inviting look

ON THE BEACH III / BODRUM, SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI. Modern houses
SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI.

SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI.
SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI.
SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI.

Sleek lines and lavish use of white and glass make this large family home very modern and impressive. Large glass windows connect the interiors with the beautiful garden and the refreshing blue pool.

Making a statement with wood

Casa Prefabricada en Bogota, PREFABRICASA Rustic style house
PREFABRICASA

PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA

The generous use of natural wood for the patio floor as well as the balustrades makes this family house one of a kind. The wood contrasts the white walls nicely and lends ample warmth.

Facades that wow

KIZIL SEDİR CEPHE KAPLAMA, Bilge Çınar Orman Ür. ltd.şti Modern houses
Bilge Çınar Orman Ür. ltd.şti

Bilge Çınar Orman Ür. ltd.şti
Bilge Çınar Orman Ür. ltd.şti
Bilge Çınar Orman Ür. ltd.şti

A home is never complete without beautiful facades, and this family home has kept that in mind. Grey, white and wood have been combined in aesthetic proportions to make this property a classy affair. The large glass windows add to the appeal.

A family home for all your needs

AURA RESIDENCE-BODRUM, ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ Modern houses
ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ

ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ
ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ
ARTIBODRUM MİMARLIK MÜH.İNŞ.TAAH.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ

Large and with many rooms, this family house looks very contemporary with its neat lines, simple colours and large glass windows. The pool and garden are added benefits for relaxation.

Minimal and cosy

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Smooth white walls, plentiful glass windows and red sloping roofs make this minimal family home very pretty and welcoming. The beautiful garden surrounding it adds to the freshness.

Here is another story you can read –21 pictures of rustic homes to inspire you

​20 voorbeelde van houtmeubels vir jou huis
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

