9 Small house designs for your first home

If you are one of those peoples who prefers houses rather than apartments, then this article is for you. We have assembled nine small houses that will inspire you to build one for yourself. We have examples of modern and rustic houses, which are also sustainable. These projects and proposals are created with latest trends such as apparent concrete. Follow us through this article and get ideas to start your own dream project.
We start with a cozy one-story house that, above all, offers functionality and comfort. These ground-floor villas are ideal for seniors and people with reduced mobility.
When entering the house, we find large and bright areas with light colors and open spaces.
The use of greenery stands out in this space. Plants with big leaves are the best decorative element for walls, balconies and corners.
We enter and see an eclectic room where several styles convert, resulting in cozy and bohemian environments.
The use of wood as the main material in the construction of a house is becoming more common, especially in the prefabricated ones that are ecological and cheap.
Upon entering the house, we find a versatile and comfortable environment where space is maximized. In this situation, multipurpose furniture is essential.
Concrete has always been used in construction. However, it is now left in view because of its purest and industrial state. In this case, it appears combined with vibrant and contrasting colors.
The apparent concrete was used expressively in this project. To fill the cold tone of this material, colorful pictures were chosen to decorate the living space.
This super compact concrete house not only has an innovative design, but also an optimization of resources and respect for the environment.
Inside, we find divisions in drywall that separate spaces and provide ingenious decoration possibilities.
If the ground is narrow, then the house can have two floors, as seen in this proposal of sober appearance and blue facade.
Inside, we find walls covered with brick, wooden furniture, ceramic floors and white color creating a very welcoming environment.
For nature lovers, this wooden house is an tribute to the natural and bohemian spirit. We highlight the front porch, an ideal space to enjoy the environment and the landscape.
Nobody is indifferent to this lovely stone facade where red is king and appears perfectly complemented by nature.
If you have doubts about the advantages of clay to build a house, then look at this example. It is in the middle of the field built with clay and wood. This little ancestral home would be the perfect weekend retreat.
