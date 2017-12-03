Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Small house designs for your first home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

If you are one of those peoples who prefers houses rather than apartments, then this article is for you. We have assembled nine small houses that will inspire you to build one for yourself. We have examples of modern and rustic houses, which are also sustainable. These projects and proposals are created with latest trends such as apparent concrete. Follow us through this article and get ideas to start your own dream project. 

1. Classic and traditional

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [COLOGNO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Ghidotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

We start with a cozy one-story house that, above all, offers functionality and comfort. These ground-floor villas are ideal for seniors and people with reduced mobility.

1.1. A modern interior

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [COLOGNO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Ghidotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

When entering the house, we find large and bright areas with light colors and open spaces.

2. When plants are the protagonists

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

The use of greenery stands out in this space. Plants with big leaves are the best decorative element for walls, balconies and corners. 

2.1. Eclectic room

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Media room
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

We enter and see an eclectic room where several styles convert, resulting in cozy and bohemian environments.

3. 100% wood

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

The use of wood as the main material in the construction of a house is becoming more common, especially in the prefabricated ones that are ecological and cheap. 

3.1. Inside

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Upon entering the house, we find a versatile and comfortable environment where space is maximized. In this situation, multipurpose furniture is essential.

4. Concrete and bright colors

: Estudio Motim, Mmaverick Arquitetura Mmaverick Arquitetura Study/office
Mmaverick Arquitetura

Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura

Concrete has always been used in construction. However, it is now left in view because of its purest and industrial state. In this case, it appears combined with vibrant and contrasting colors.

4.1. A space full of contrasts

: Estudio Motim, Mmaverick Arquitetura Mmaverick Arquitetura Study/office
Mmaverick Arquitetura

Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura

The apparent concrete was used expressively in this project. To fill the cold tone of this material, colorful pictures were chosen to decorate the living space.

5. For nature lovers

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Prefabricated Home
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

This super compact concrete house not only has an innovative design, but also an optimization of resources and respect for the environment.

5.1. Smart divisions

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

Inside, we find divisions in drywall that separate spaces and provide ingenious decoration possibilities.

6. With two floors

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist house
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

If the ground is narrow, then the house can have two floors, as seen in this proposal of sober appearance and blue facade.

6.1. Surprise lie in the details

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Living room
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

Inside, we find walls covered with brick, wooden furniture, ceramic floors and white color creating a very welcoming environment.

7. Country house

Çıralı Beach Bungalows, Cıralı Beach Bungalows Cıralı Beach Bungalows Mediterranean style house
Cıralı Beach Bungalows

Cıralı Beach Bungalows
Cıralı Beach Bungalows
Cıralı Beach Bungalows

For nature lovers, this wooden house is an tribute to the natural and bohemian spirit. We highlight the front porch, an ideal space to enjoy the environment and the landscape.

8. Rustic and romantic

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style house
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

Nobody is indifferent to this lovely stone facade where red is king and appears perfectly complemented by nature.

9. Clay and ancestral

Simurg Evleri, Simurg Evleri Pansiyon Simurg Evleri Pansiyon Modern houses
Simurg Evleri Pansiyon

Simurg Evleri Pansiyon
Simurg Evleri Pansiyon
Simurg Evleri Pansiyon

If you have doubts about the advantages of clay to build a house, then look at this example. It is in the middle of the field built with clay and wood. This little ancestral home would be the perfect weekend retreat.

Which one of these small house designs was your favourite?

