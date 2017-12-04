A house that will make you fall in love with its design

A work of art regarding restoration is the project that we will visit today. The architects of Taller Estilo faced a challenge while redesigning this house of colonial origin. It showcases a predominant style in its structure with neoclassical details which needed to be adapted according to current times. Its prerogative was to achieve a symbiosis between different periods and respecting its essence as a tribute to the past.

The result is an exquisitely illuminated dwelling which is made of traditional materials and forms. It has a light of modernity that evokes a subtle journey into the past while happily living the present. The use of neutral colors in the walls and skies is a canvas for the vigorous details of the floors and decorative elements. These include tiles, stylized iron lamps, large glass arches, and interior courtyards.