10 charming rustic style hallways

The rustic style is always appreciated in our country. This technique brings us closer to the country atmosphere as well as the tranquility and warmth of nature. For this reason, it never goes out of style and is welcome in any residence, whether it is a beach house, urban houses or an apartment.
If you wish to give a rustic touch to the decoration of your house, then start with the entrance hall as it is the business card of your home. In this article, we selected ten hallways with rustic decoration which is made of pure and practical ideas. They will inspire you to create an entrance which is more cozy and beautiful.
Wood is a material par excellence when it comes to the rustic style. No other material conveys the warmth and refers to the country atmosphere like this one. A wooden door already gives a unique touch to the decor. To further enhance the rustic style of the hall, you can apply a floor and a lining of wood as well.
There are several types of furniture made of tree trunks, which can be used in the environment to emphasize the rustic style. The highlight is the combination of neutral tones and rustic materials, which ensure the feeling of warmth. It also maintains the harmonious character of the home.
Specific cladding materials explicitly refer to the country style, such as wood, stone, and exposed brick. It is not necessary to coat all the surfaces of the environment, at the risk of leaving it over decorated. The idea is to create a detail lined with exposed bricks, which dialogs correctly with the door and the wooden floor.
A simple detail, like a wall lined with English bricks, is enough to give a cozy and rustic touch to the environment. The contrast with the white surfaces and with the ceramic tiled floor make the presence of the bricks even more expressive. It means you can create just one contrasting detail to make your hall super cozy.
In addition to natural materials, it is also possible to decorate the entrance hall with vintage design furniture, natural finishes, leather, straw, wood, and cast iron. In this design, the sideboard and two armchairs of classic design, combined with the natural coatings, guarantee a rustic appearance.
It is not only stone and wood that give the environment a country style. Here we see that the entrance hall stands out for the texture of the cladding materials. It showcases concrete with the marks of the wood forms printed on its surfaces. The steel corten with its texture and rusty coloring also enhance the rustic style and sophistication of the environment.
The presence of natural light is an essential element in any environment. When using natural materials, such as stone and wood, it is necessary to ensure the entry of natural light to enhance the unique texture of these elements. In this project, the stone-clad walls and the wooden ceiling are illuminated by the light that passes through the glass door.
This project stands out for the unusual combination of contrasting materials, such as wood, marble, and glass. Another highlight is the water mirror designed under the stairs, with a background covered in stones. Water is a fascinating natural element that enriches any environment, giving a rustic touch and an irresistible charm to the surroundings.
One of the simplest ways to add a rustic touch to the environment is by bringing nature through the use of potted plants. This design combines neutral colors, furniture, vintage mirror frames, and potted plants. Choosing decorative vases of old designs can enhance the rustic style and leave the environment more welcoming.
An indispensable piece of furniture in the foyer is the sideboard, which serves as a support for decorative objects such as family photos. In this design, the wood trimmer lavishes elegance with its vintage design. The feeling of warmth is further enhanced by wood, neutral colors, and yellow tone lighting.
