Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A prefabricated house of 65 metre square built in just two months

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern dining room Solid Wood
Loading admin actions …

Do you believe it is possible to have a home ready in less than two months? Today we will show you a prefabricated house that took 45 days to complete. The project was developed by Map Out Professionals, who named it Casa 2020. The studio is already with its eyes on the UIA and the World Congress of Architects 2020.

Therefore, it was necessary that the residence was aligned to reduce its impacts on the environment. The highlights of this project are energy efficiency, the high quality of the materials, and the reduced execution time. It is the first studio to be set up and tested based on the designers building system.

If you are in doubt about the efficiency of such a construction, then know that choosing a prefabricated home has many advantages. In addition to the variety of designs, which can be customized and modified, the diversity of materials is also a plus point. Also, there are options of modules available in steel, wood, concrete, plastic materials and containers.

1. Light box

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern Garden
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The villa is 65 square meters between two floors and was designed entirely by Map Out. In this house, you can find a bathroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The other floor houses a studio and living room with views of the sky. The large windows allow for a high flow of natural light, making it more exciting and sustainable.

2. Calmness and sobriety

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern living room Solid Wood
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The interior of the prefabricated house reveals a very sober palette of colors that conveys tranquility. The highlights are the gray of the sofa, the white wall, and the natural wood. We conclude that nothing draws attention from the surrounding landscape. The environment is entirely connected with the exterior through the windows on the facade.

3. Before the end

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern living room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The garden is a fundamental part of this project and is divided into four terraces. It did the work of recovering surfaces for planting and horizontal utilization. One of the gardens is connected to the house by a patio that connects the environment with the interior. There is an excellent fluidity between the inside and the outside.

4. Cozy unit

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern kitchen
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

Opting for an open plan when space is reduced is always a great solution. On this floor, the living room, created as reading and music space, is connected to the kitchen and dining room. They have built an efficient, beautiful and welcoming unit with no exaggeration. The minimalist concept is also present in this environment.

5. Simplicity with good taste

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern style bedroom
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

In this space, the combination of the natural wood with the white texture of the walls predominates. The room features only one bed, a nightstand, and an armchair. The chair stands out for bringing brightness and a spot of light to the environment. Here also a large window continues connecting the interior with the exterior.

6. Backyard

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern Garden
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The backyard of the house showcases tiled floor which compliments the natural landscape. Apart from this, there is enough space to grow a beautiful garden in the area as well.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Lounge

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Media room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

On the lower floor, a lounge or TV area can be created instantly by rolling down the blinds on the big window. The owner has used a flexible projector screen so that it does not take any additional space.

8. Mezzanine

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern dining room Solid Wood
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

This view of the mezzanine showcases the exact design of the bedroom as well as the staircase which can be used to assess the area.

9. Fireplace

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern living room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

Without the blinds being rolled down the lower floor can be used as a formal living room which also has a beautiful fireplace. The highlight of this place are the two bright red armchairs.

10. Floor plan

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

In this picture, we can see the complete floor plan of this small house. One can also notice how each section has been divided so that maximum space could be utilized.

For more such articles check out our ideabooks

8 stone houses in South Africa that will take your breath away!
Which part of the house inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks