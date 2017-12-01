A prefabricated house of 65 metre square built in just two months

Do you believe it is possible to have a home ready in less than two months? Today we will show you a prefabricated house that took 45 days to complete. The project was developed by Map Out Professionals, who named it Casa 2020. The studio is already with its eyes on the UIA and the World Congress of Architects 2020.

Therefore, it was necessary that the residence was aligned to reduce its impacts on the environment. The highlights of this project are energy efficiency, the high quality of the materials, and the reduced execution time. It is the first studio to be set up and tested based on the designers building system.

If you are in doubt about the efficiency of such a construction, then know that choosing a prefabricated home has many advantages. In addition to the variety of designs, which can be customized and modified, the diversity of materials is also a plus point. Also, there are options of modules available in steel, wood, concrete, plastic materials and containers.