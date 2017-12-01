Your browser is out-of-date.

8 stone houses in South Africa that will take your breath away!

Justwords Justwords
gümüşlük taş evler, Gülercan Mimarlık Gülercan Mimarlık Country style house
There’s a reason why stone has been used to build houses for centuries. This versatile building material is perfect for both rustic and modern architecture and can lend your house a distinct personality and feel. Stone is often used with wood for a rustic and cosy feel, and in other situations, it can be simply used to clad the exterior walls for a unique look. So, check out these 8 stunning houses from South Africa, which will surely inspire you to create a stone sanctuary for yourself!

White stone veneer detailing for modern farmhouse

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

By using locally sourced stone in a similar colour as that of the exterior walls, this modern farmhouse has achieved an exquisite look. The stone detailing lends a rustic yet fashionable air.

Very traditional and beautiful

gümüşlük taş evler, Gülercan Mimarlık Gülercan Mimarlık Country style house
Gülercan Mimarlık

Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık

Traditional stone walls and facade and flat roofs make this house a gorgeous traditional affair. The architecture imbibes modern touches as well, while the purple bougainvilleas add tons of colour here. Credit goes to the architects at Idea Bodrum Architecture.

Large and impressive

Bağyüzü Taş Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Country style house Stone
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Immaculate workmanship, natural stones and bold red shutters make this large house one of a kind. It is quite spacious with tall glass windows and quaint balconies.

Stone in modern architecture

Gebze Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Country style house
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

With its unique rounded roof, this garden house is an extraordinary piece of architecture which combines modernity with rusticity. Check out the gorgeous stone facade and large glass windows for inspiration.

Being true to tradition

T2 Evi, DAFNI MİMARLIK DAFNI MİMARLIK Modern houses
DAFNI MİMARLIK

DAFNI MİMARLIK
DAFNI MİMARLIK
DAFNI MİMARLIK

The beautiful red-roofed stone house shown here is a representative of ancient stone houses in the countryside. Surrounded by lush greens, it is a wonderfully restored and environment-friendly affair.

Minimal and stylish in stone

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern houses
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

A large terrace and glass windows combine with natural stone to make this house earthy yet extremely contemporary. The interiors are nicely connected with the lush outdoors.

Pretty as a picture

Genel Görünüm, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style house
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

With rustic stone walls, lively red shutters and dense vines crawling all over, this house is indeed a thing of dreams. It looks homely and inviting.

Blended with modern materials

Villa Mira, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern houses
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

Stone cladding has been paired with smooth white walls and wooden projections in this modern house, for a unique appearance. The different materials and textures are visually appealing for sure.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

