8 stone houses in South Africa that will take your breath away!

There’s a reason why stone has been used to build houses for centuries. This versatile building material is perfect for both rustic and modern architecture and can lend your house a distinct personality and feel. Stone is often used with wood for a rustic and cosy feel, and in other situations, it can be simply used to clad the exterior walls for a unique look. So, check out these 8 stunning houses from South Africa, which will surely inspire you to create a stone sanctuary for yourself!
By using locally sourced stone in a similar colour as that of the exterior walls, this modern farmhouse has achieved an exquisite look. The stone detailing lends a rustic yet fashionable air.
Traditional stone walls and facade and flat roofs make this house a gorgeous traditional affair. The architecture imbibes modern touches as well, while the purple bougainvilleas add tons of colour here. Credit goes to the architects at Idea Bodrum Architecture.
Immaculate workmanship, natural stones and bold red shutters make this large house one of a kind. It is quite spacious with tall glass windows and quaint balconies.
With its unique rounded roof, this garden house is an extraordinary piece of architecture which combines modernity with rusticity. Check out the gorgeous stone facade and large glass windows for inspiration.
The beautiful red-roofed stone house shown here is a representative of ancient stone houses in the countryside. Surrounded by lush greens, it is a wonderfully restored and environment-friendly affair.
A large terrace and glass windows combine with natural stone to make this house earthy yet extremely contemporary. The interiors are nicely connected with the lush outdoors.
With rustic stone walls, lively red shutters and dense vines crawling all over, this house is indeed a thing of dreams. It looks homely and inviting.
Stone cladding has been paired with smooth white walls and wooden projections in this modern house, for a unique appearance. The different materials and textures are visually appealing for sure.
Here is another story you can read – 15 rustic houses you will love