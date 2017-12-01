​The 5 best places to live in South Africa

“Location, location, location!” You have definitely heard this phrase before, as it’s uttered whenever one speaks about building/buying house – and with good reason, for the environment which you choose to call “home” undoubtedly influences your day-to-day life.
It’s a known fact that expert architects and interior designers are available just about everywhere in South Africa, especially in our major cities, so getting to enjoy a beautiful house with picturesque interiors are not a problem – but how do you pick the actual city that you’re going to live in?
This might help you make up your mind…
First up on our list is The Mother City, which provides one of the most serene and visually stunning places in South Africa to live. And then we don’t even mention the numerous wine farms, festivals (catering for everyone from foodies and music lovers to, again, wine connoisseurs), the breathtaking scenery (Cape Floral Kingdom is home to 7,000 plants found nowhere else in the world), etc.
Yes, there are lots of reasons to consider Cape Town – after all, 3.5-million people (the approximate number who call Cape Town “home”) can’t be wrong, right?
We South Africans have a saying: “Go to Cape Town for the peaceful lifestyle, but come to Johannesburg for the money”. Indeed, if you love the hustle and bustle and adrenaline rush of the big city, then Johannesburg should serve you well. And it’s also been said that Jo’burg has the best weather – it’s nearly always sunny, the summer nights cool down sufficiently well, and you haven’t lived until you’ve experienced a Johannesburg thunderstorm!
If you like the big-city life, yet want your home’s location to be somewhat more relaxed, then Pretoria is the answer, for it’s Johannesburg's outermost suburb (even though it’s a city in itself). Yes, the Capital of South Africa indeed offers up numerous things that are just so synonymous with its superb setting, like purple Jacaranda trees (never park your car directly underneath them), its collection of embassies (there are over 40 of them), and the fact that it’s one of South African’s leading academic cities.
Fun fact: Pedi, not Afrikaans, is the language most spoken in Pretoria.
South Africans know Durban for its warm, subtropical weather and amazing beaches, which makes it a tropical paradise for lazy, relaxing days in the sun and exciting nights filled with bright lights, music, and an overall energetic vibe (think of it as the South African version of the famed Miami strip).
And don’t forget that Durban is one of the first spots in South Africa to see the rising sun each and every morning, superbly enhancing its eastern coastal setting.
As far as ‘location’ goes, you definitely need to consider ‘the friendly city’ or the ‘windy city’ (due to its coastal proximity), for Port Elizabeth boasts 300 out of 365 days a year of sunshine – more than any other location in South Africa, meaning a huge variety of outdoor activities are possible.
In addition, this Eastern Cape setting also flaunts the picture-perfect Garden Route, as well as some of the best factors that South Africa has to offer, including vast beaches, authentic cultural experiences, historic settler towns, the wide open plains of the Karoo, soaring mountains and superb wildlife.
See these 24 cheap ways to decorate your home in South Africa.