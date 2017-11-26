Your browser is out-of-date.

20 inspiring bedroom designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Departamento Polanco 1, Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
In winters most of us like to spend more time indoors. Have you ever wondered how great it would be to watch movies in the warmth of a blanket or to take a cozy nap? However, if our room is not comfortable, then the space goes to waste. This division of the house, dedicated to rest, should guarantee comfort and also proper aesthetic arrangements. 

Here at homify, fantastic room projects arrive every day. That means there is no shortage of ideas for color schemes and decoration. Today, we're going to share 20 of these projects with you. So get ready to indulge in a generous dose of inspiration.

1. Natural wood

16MAN, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom Wood Black
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

The natural wood offers comfort to the environments. Besides, it is a versatile material that adapts to several styles.

2. A beautiful bed cover

Departamento Polanco 1 Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Departamento Polanco 1

An excellent way to transform the environment of a room is by replacing a quilt or a beautiful bed cover.

3. A very special picture

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

If you have a unique picture at home, then display it originally. Suspend the frame over the headboard to create a focal point in the room.

4. A comfortable carpet

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Nothing is like getting out of the bed and landing on a soft rug. On cold days, this feeling is particularly pleasant. Also, the carpets or rugs are a decorative element and can provide the space with good insulation.

5. A singular headboard

homify Rustic style bedroom Concrete Beige
homify

Give wings to your imagination and bet on a single headboard. Also, the geometric lines of this headboard on the turquoise background do not go unnoticed.

6. Multiple the space

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

The idea that the bedroom has to be limited to the mattress, wardrobe and a couple of bedside tables is outdated. Get inspired by this image and accommodate a small seating area in your room.

7. A brushstroke of nature

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Concrete Grey
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

You can also open your room to the outside and let natural light be part of the space.

8. A pouf

AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

A pouf placed at the foot of the bed seems like an excellent idea. We do not always want to go to the bedroom to be in bed. Sometimes we just want to dedicate ourselves to an activity that we love, like reading, listening to music, watching television, etc.

9. Proper lighting

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style bedroom
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

The decor of the room is never complete without proper lighting. The lighting should offer comfort and make individual details stand out, as it happens here with the painting.

10. Enjoy natural light

Casa CSF, Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Classic style bedroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

This room reminds us that natural light is everything in a house. If your room has large windows, do not prevent the light from entering. For doing so, you can install lightweight and unobtrusive blinds.

11. Recycle objects

Recámaras, Conexo. Conexo. Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Beige
Conexo.

The screens, formerly, were used to create private areas. Nowadays, they also serve various purposes like being a decorative element. In this room, the displays stand out from behind the bedside tables.

12. No excesses

Proyectos y Colaboraciones, Talisma Talisma Eclectic style bedroom
Talisma

Here we see a simple room, which is with details that make all the difference. It includes the Acapulco designer chair and mustard cushions.

13. A space to watch television

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo Modern style bedroom Grey
Dovela Interiorismo

This project conveys to us the idea that there is no distance between leisure and rest. A space for the television inside the room itself is welcome as long as this does not interfere with your sleep.

14. An intense color

Residencial Vista Sol, Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Eclectic style bedroom
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

If your room gives you monotony, then return the energy with a colorful note.

15. Total harmony

Balvanera St. Andrews, Arquitectura MAS Arquitectura MAS Modern style bedroom
Arquitectura MAS

In a double room, the furniture should be well-organized to guarantee the comfort.

16. Curtains matter

Casa Las Flores, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern style bedroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

The curtains isolate the rooms in thermal and acoustic terms. In addition to being a division that requires privacy, it is also more comfortable to have the possibility of making the environment dark when we want.

17. A four-poster bed

Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Modern style bedroom
sanzpont [arquitectura]

You can opt for a simple four poster bed just like the photo or something more designer. You can also leave it without curtains or complement it with semi-transparent drapes.

18. Do not forget the walls

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Walls are often overlooked when it comes to decorating the space. Use your imagination like painting it in a different color, covering them with wallpaper, or even with pieces of art.

19. The outside landscape

Choapan Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Modern style bedroom
Erika Winters Design

Here is another example of how the landscape outside can also enrich the atmosphere of the room.

20. Brick in the room

DISEÑO DE INTERIORES, GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom Bricks
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS

The apparent brick is common in spaces of industrial style and is seen majorly in modern projects. It can be left in its natural color or painted with different tones.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

10 easy steps to expand a home

