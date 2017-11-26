20 inspiring bedroom designs

In winters most of us like to spend more time indoors. Have you ever wondered how great it would be to watch movies in the warmth of a blanket or to take a cozy nap? However, if our room is not comfortable, then the space goes to waste. This division of the house, dedicated to rest, should guarantee comfort and also proper aesthetic arrangements.

Here at homify, fantastic room projects arrive every day. That means there is no shortage of ideas for color schemes and decoration. Today, we're going to share 20 of these projects with you. So get ready to indulge in a generous dose of inspiration.