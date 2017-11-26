20 inspiring bedroom designs

In winters most of us like to spend more time indoors. Have you ever wondered how great it would be to watch movies in the warmth of a blanket or to take a cozy nap? However, if our room is not comfortable, then the space goes to waste. This division of the house, dedicated to rest, should guarantee comfort and also proper aesthetic arrangements.
Here at homify, fantastic room projects arrive every day. That means there is no shortage of ideas for color schemes and decoration. Today, we're going to share 20 of these projects with you. So get ready to indulge in a generous dose of inspiration.
The natural wood offers comfort to the environments. Besides, it is a versatile material that adapts to several styles.
An excellent way to transform the environment of a room is by replacing a quilt or a beautiful bed cover.
If you have a unique picture at home, then display it originally. Suspend the frame over the headboard to create a focal point in the room.
Nothing is like getting out of the bed and landing on a soft rug. On cold days, this feeling is particularly pleasant. Also, the carpets or rugs are a decorative element and can provide the space with good insulation.
Give wings to your imagination and bet on a single headboard. Also, the geometric lines of this headboard on the turquoise background do not go unnoticed.
The idea that the bedroom has to be limited to the mattress, wardrobe and a couple of bedside tables is outdated. Get inspired by this image and accommodate a small seating area in your room.
You can also open your room to the outside and let natural light be part of the space.
A pouf placed at the foot of the bed seems like an excellent idea. We do not always want to go to the bedroom to be in bed. Sometimes we just want to dedicate ourselves to an activity that we love, like reading, listening to music, watching television, etc.
The decor of the room is never complete without proper lighting. The lighting should offer comfort and make individual details stand out, as it happens here with the painting.
This room reminds us that natural light is everything in a house. If your room has large windows, do not prevent the light from entering. For doing so, you can install lightweight and unobtrusive blinds.
The screens, formerly, were used to create private areas. Nowadays, they also serve various purposes like being a decorative element. In this room, the displays stand out from behind the bedside tables.
Here we see a simple room, which is with details that make all the difference. It includes the Acapulco designer chair and mustard cushions.
This project conveys to us the idea that there is no distance between leisure and rest. A space for the television inside the room itself is welcome as long as this does not interfere with your sleep.
If your room gives you monotony, then return the energy with a colorful note.
In a double room, the furniture should be well-organized to guarantee the comfort.
The curtains isolate the rooms in thermal and acoustic terms. In addition to being a division that requires privacy, it is also more comfortable to have the possibility of making the environment dark when we want.
You can opt for a simple four poster bed just like the photo or something more designer. You can also leave it without curtains or complement it with semi-transparent drapes.
Walls are often overlooked when it comes to decorating the space. Use your imagination like painting it in a different color, covering them with wallpaper, or even with pieces of art.
Here is another example of how the landscape outside can also enrich the atmosphere of the room.
The apparent brick is common in spaces of industrial style and is seen majorly in modern projects. It can be left in its natural color or painted with different tones.
