8 tricks to make your home look modern

Justwords Justwords
Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Ideally, with changing times, you should give your home makeovers that make it modern and inviting. But it’s not always easy to get started. Whether it is your living room, bedroom or kitchen, a modern and refreshing look can impress guests as well as loved ones. So here are some exciting ideas to bring about a contemporary vibe in your house. Check out and be inspired!

1. Bench-like bar in the kitchen

Family House, Lucia D'Amato Architect Lucia D'Amato Architect Modern kitchen
An open kitchen is very much in vogue nowadays, as it gives an enhanced impression of space. And if you can add a bench-like bar to the kitchen as shown here, there’s nothing like it. This kind of furniture can be multipurpose and come in very handy when you wish to enjoy a drink, have a quick breakfast or chat with the chef while he or she is cooking.

2. Say yes to natural light

homify Modern living room
Lots of natural light can make any room look bright, cheerful and inviting. And this is what happens with this ultramodern living room rendered by the architects at Fadd Architects. Bright walls and a cream sofa further enhance the bright and spacious feel.

3. Invite grey in the bedroom

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern style bedroom
A grey and white colour palette can work wonders for even a small bedroom. The room will look cool but sensual, and will be full of character.

4. Textured surfaces for bathroom

Colleverde_minimal design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
Textured walls like the ones in this bathroom can work like magic for your bathroom too. These can lend visual depth and contrast smooth and glossy cabinets and counters.

5. Beauty of open spaces

CST | White box apartment, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio Minimalist dining room
The lack of unnecessary interior walls can go a long way to make your home modern, bright and airy. This kind of spatial planning also makes communication and movement easier.

6. Elegant entrance

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
It is essential to make your entrance impressive and chic. It is after all the first thing that your guests notice when they enter your home. Soft neutrals, ample but gentle lighting, and cosy flooring can make a world of difference hence. Stylish sconce lights and beautiful vases or paintings can add to the appeal too.

7. Bold combination

CASA F+G: HOME SWEET HOME, Architetto Francesco Franchini Architetto Francesco Franchini Modern style bedroom
If you are adventurous enough, then play around with bold colours and different elements for a refreshing and very contemporary look. This beautiful bedroom for instance combines rustic with modern with vintage styles for a unique yet harmonious atmosphere.

8. Play with lights

Apartamento para Chef de Cozinha, Enzo Sobocinski Arquitetura & Interiores Enzo Sobocinski Arquitetura & Interiores Modern dining room Engineered Wood Amber/Gold
Get rid of your old chandelier and bring in some funky and sleek pendant lamps for a modern look. The space will look interesting and very fresh.

Here is another story you can read –8 modern living rooms with tips to copy

​23 klein badkamers met rustieke style
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Discover home inspiration!

