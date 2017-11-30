​The picture-perfect stone house that’s move-in ready

Lovers of the rustic (and modern) style should rejoice about today’s homify 360° discovery, for this gem reminds us yet again how far a good piece of stone (and wood) can go in terms of visual beauty.

AD+ Arquitectura from A Coruña in northwest Spain are the experts behind our latest architectural highlight, and this design manages to beautifully combine the rustic style with modern finishes without resorting to an eclectic look.

And then we haven’t even mentioned the fascinating part that the location plays…

Let’s get inspired!