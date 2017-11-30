​The picture-perfect stone house that’s move-in ready

Lovers of the rustic (and modern) style should rejoice about today’s homify 360° discovery, for this gem reminds us yet again how far a good piece of stone (and wood) can go in terms of visual beauty.
AD+ Arquitectura from A Coruña in northwest Spain are the experts behind our latest architectural highlight, and this design manages to beautifully combine the rustic style with modern finishes without resorting to an eclectic look.
And then we haven’t even mentioned the fascinating part that the location plays…
Let’s get inspired!
Just check out those expertly placed details that contribute to a raw and eye-catching look, like the stone-clad façade, the timber pillars, the elongated windows, the glass doors, the curved roof shingles – definitely a worthy first impression!
These homeowners were fortunate enough to discovery a property with a fresh-green look and slightly sloping style, which turned out to be most handy here in the back yard where the patio flows into stone steps before leading to the spacious tanning terrace and swimming pool.
It’s not just about looks, for a firm dose of practicality is also included in this house’s design. Have a look at this covered terrace providing ample shade for all – more than enough space for a few elegant loungers and an exterior dining set, wouldn’t you say?
The style gets turned on its head the second we walk indoors, for although wood still plays a big part of the material palette (so versatile!), the design is now much more modern than we expected it to be judging by the rustic exteriors.
The living room gets to enjoy this yard view on a daily basis, not to mention bathe in an abundance of natural lighting flooding through those generous glass doors.
And how clever is this interior colour palette? A mixture of soft neutrals (beiges, off-whites, greys), meaning it forms the ideal backdrop for any additional colours and patterns the new furnishings and décor pieces are bound to bring in.
The kitchen gets slightly cheeky with its stainless steel finishes, adding a bit of dazzle to the interior spaces.
Definitely a worthy layout that seems ripe and ready to be styled up with a myriad of kitchen goodies, some breakfast-bar stools, and, of course, a loving family.
