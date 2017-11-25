Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Modern garages for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern houses
A beautiful garage makes all the difference in the facade. Even if your family is not adept at using vehicles, it is essential to have a space reserved for outdoor seating. It needs to be sheltered from the sun and still accommodate or protect cars that your visitors might bring. Knowing the valuable contribution that these spaces bring to your home, today we have gathered an incredible list of garages designed by our professionals. They are of different sizes, styles, and architectural design, but will undoubtedly inspire you to make one for your home.

1. Wide and elegant

Residencia Ribeirão Preto , Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design

Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design

We start our incredible list with this gorgeous garage. Located in the middle of a facade that contemplates blocks which are added in a fantastic geometric game. The garage has excellent space to protect very well at least three cars.

2. With a new terrace

Residencial em Condominio , Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

In this project, we have another excellent option that was the construction of a terrace. It extends the scope of the room which can now be used as a large garage for the home.

3. A house of large volumes

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the case of a large building, you can also create a service area on the lower floor. It will leave enough room for the garage and a covered patio.

4. With percolating

時間に洗練された物とゆっくり時間を過ごす家, 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

The pergolas are great for creating an elegant area in the house. This space can also be used for housing some cars. In this project, the cover and the wooden fence contribute a unique charm to the area.

5. Discreet

Residência Fazenda da Serra 2, Monica Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
Monica Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Monica Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
Monica Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
Monica Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

For those who prefer greater discretion in the interior of the home, the option for a back garage is excellent. In this project, the use of a gate with narrower spans was perfect to ward off the curious glances.

6. In a patio

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern and beautiful house has large volumes of glass, wood, and concrete that bring a spectacular result. The garage designed with great depth perfectly protects the vehicles of the home.

7. Steel and acrylic bow

アンティーク家具と暮らすロフトのある家, 遊友建築工房
遊友建築工房

遊友建築工房
遊友建築工房
遊友建築工房

The option of taking advantage of the structure to have a garage is always a good idea. But you can also find beautiful solutions to adapt the protection needed for your vehicles. Similar is the case of this lovely bow design drawn in steel and acrylic.

8. Sophisticated

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This fantastic design takes full advantage of the contrast between the light and dark tones. Also, there is a beautiful texture between the gray stone strip and the smooth concrete.

9. With tiles

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

In this project, we can notice how much the garage can collaborate to transform the facade of the house. The small roof with ceramic tiles was enough to make the house more cozy and pleasant.

10. Cozy

Balvanera St. Andrews, Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS

Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS

This project with beams covering the long slope of the roof contemplates elegance. The non-slip stone floor next to the large block covered with brick in the background and the beautiful natural texture of the wood, give a rustic touch to the home.

11. Light and incredible

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Combining the lightness of the transparent cover with the strength of the steel beams that contemplate a beautiful plot, this garage gives an absolutely incredible result with its contemporary style.

12. Rustic

Casa Sauípe, Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Finally, we say goodbye with this beautiful rustic project, which has a high structure with eucalyptus trunks to create a small area for cars. The set with the trunk fence also enhanced the natural beauty of the house.

