25 beautiful rooms with TV

Lots of people like to have a TV in their room. For these fans of movies, series, and programs, the device deserves a prominent place in the environment. The most common way to bring the television to the bedroom is to place it on a piece of furniture such as a dresser or a rack. Another is to attach it directly to the wall, usually in front of the bed. But there are those who prefer a more decorative touch and like to install it in a custom panel. In this ideabook, you will see 25 beautiful rooms that have an exceptional corner for the TV.