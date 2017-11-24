25 beautiful rooms with TV

Lots of people like to have a TV in their room. For these fans of movies, series, and programs, the device deserves a prominent place in the environment. The most common way to bring the television to the bedroom is to place it on a piece of furniture such as a dresser or a rack. Another is to attach it directly to the wall, usually in front of the bed. But there are those who prefer a more decorative touch and like to install it in a custom panel. In this ideabook, you will see 25 beautiful rooms that have an exceptional corner for the TV.
In this soft room, where neutral tones and fabrics stand out, the TV has a prominent position at the foot of the bed. It contrasts with the white wall and has two shelves below it in the same color with decorative objects.
Also in neutral colors, this room impresses by the space, which allows a full wooden headboard. In front of the bed, the flat screen TV occupies the top of a white wall, placed at a comfortable height for the watcher.
Here we see a room with LED lights on the ceiling where the neutral shade of the curtains accompany the bright colors such as yellow and red appearing on the cushions and bedding. The TV is placed in the cabinet that opens up and has a mirrored front.
Similar to the previous room we can see a mirrored cabinet here as well. Light curtains and bed linen make a beautiful contrast to the colored carpet or blue furniture in which the television is installed. Unlike most rooms with TV, here it is placed in a lateral position.
This room is decorated naturally with a lot of white and green color. The wall in front of the bed was covered in brown, where the TV is fixed. It has a white shelf on the top and a green dresser underneath the appliance.
In this delicate room, the television is fixed on the light blue background of the wall right in front of the bed. It is framed by white furniture with shelves and cabinets. The contrast is smooth, with the color beautifully mounting the device.
In this, all white room a beautiful contrast with the black color of the TV can be seen. It has been installed in a cabinet made to measure.
A custom-made furniture of neutral tone also houses the TV in this room. The unit is framed by a sand-colored panel that takes up a wall with shelves and drawers.
A similar feature was adopted in for this room as well. Here we see a beige furniture with shelves and drawers, as well as a central panel to fix the TV.
The white painted wood panel receives the television in this room which is decorated in the same color. Also, we see the presence of natural wood in the ceiling and the floor.
In this room of discrete colors, the TV is installed on a white panel fixed against the beige background of the wall.
The custom furniture present in this room includes cabinets and shelves, along with a panel for the television. The highlight is the orange tone of this section of the furniture.
In this minimalist room, several shades of gray dominate. On the wall in front of the bed, a dark gray strip frames the television in a rather modern composition.
This room showcases some romantic elements, such as the crystal lamp, the benchmark masterpiece, and the oval table-top chair. It also uses the glass shelf in the lower part of the wall.
Another way to delimit the space of the television is by placing a rack or dresser under the device. In this simple and bright room, the furniture underneath the device is pastel blue. It adds lightness and delicacy to the space.
In this room where white, gray and blue coexist, the head of the bed is a wall covered with designer paper. On the opposite wall are a built-in shelf and a special panel for television.
An imitation wood panel is used for this classic room. The structure splits into two showcasing mirrors on one side and the TV and shelves on the other.
This room has so many unexpected elements that the television goes unnoticed above the floating shelf.
Attaching the TV directly to the wall is a common way of accommodating the device in the room. Here, the apparatus is more prominent as it is between the two openings of a partition wall.
This large, modern room has an entire wall to house the TV. It is embedded in a horizontal brown strip and stands between wooden shutters.
With modern design, this room in neutral colors features a long black panel against the light wall, in the center of which is the TV. Under it, a gray floating rack can be seen.
Stripes are the hallmark of this predominantly white room. The use of different colors specifies the space for the TV and also highlights the device.
In this small white room, the brown panel in front of the bed stands out. However, it also camouflages the built-in television.
In a cleaner and more modern style, this room highlights the white color, which also appears on the TV panel and the rack underneath. Another critical element in the decoration are the mirrors and the chairs.
Here in this more classic and sober room, the television is not fixed in a panel, but in an entire wall. It reflects a tobacco-colored coating, which makes it more discreet.
For more designs check out our ideabooks