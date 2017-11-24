Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 beautiful rooms with TV

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Apartamento CG - Curitiba, Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura Classic style bedroom Wood Green
Loading admin actions …

Lots of people like to have a TV in their room. For these fans of movies, series, and programs, the device deserves a prominent place in the environment. The most common way to bring the television to the bedroom is to place it on a piece of furniture such as a dresser or a rack. Another is to attach it directly to the wall, usually in front of the bed. But there are those who prefer a more decorative touch and like to install it in a custom panel. In this ideabook, you will see 25 beautiful rooms that have an exceptional corner for the TV.

1. Soft

Apartamento Compacto 2 , Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

In this soft room, where neutral tones and fabrics stand out, the TV has a prominent position at the foot of the bed. It contrasts with the white wall and has two shelves below it in the same color with decorative objects.

2. Spacious

Apartamento De Verão , Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

Also in neutral colors, this room impresses by the space, which allows a full wooden headboard. In front of the bed, the flat screen TV occupies the top of a white wall, placed at a comfortable height for the watcher.

3. Colors in composition

Projeto e Reforma Apartamento Hilário Ribeiro - Os detalhes fazem a diferença!, Tiede Arquitetos Tiede Arquitetos Modern style bedroom Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
Tiede Arquitetos

Tiede Arquitetos
Tiede Arquitetos
Tiede Arquitetos

Here we see a room with LED lights on the ceiling where the neutral shade of the curtains accompany the bright colors such as yellow and red appearing on the cushions and bedding. The TV is placed in the cabinet that opens up and has a mirrored front.

4. With mirrors

Projeto e Reforma Apartamento Hilário Ribeiro - Os detalhes fazem a diferença!, Tiede Arquitetos Tiede Arquitetos Modern style bedroom
Tiede Arquitetos

Tiede Arquitetos
Tiede Arquitetos
Tiede Arquitetos

Similar to the previous room we can see a mirrored cabinet here as well. Light curtains and bed linen make a beautiful contrast to the colored carpet or blue furniture in which the television is installed. Unlike most rooms with TV, here it is placed in a lateral position.

5. Simple

Apartamento CG - Curitiba, Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura Classic style bedroom Wood Green
Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura

Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura
Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura
Fernanda Miranda Arquitetura

This room is decorated naturally with a lot of white and green color. The wall in front of the bed was covered in brown, where the TV is fixed. It has a white shelf on the top and a green dresser underneath the appliance.

6. Blue background

Apartamento AF, Superstudiob Superstudiob Classic style bedroom MDF Blue
Superstudiob

Superstudiob
Superstudiob
Superstudiob

In this delicate room, the television is fixed on the light blue background of the wall right in front of the bed. It is framed by white furniture with shelves and cabinets. The contrast is smooth, with the color beautifully mounting the device.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. White and black

DORMITÓRIO EM BRANCO E PRETO, Pura!Arquitetura Pura!Arquitetura Minimalist bedroom White
Pura!Arquitetura

Pura!Arquitetura
Pura!Arquitetura
Pura!Arquitetura

In this, all white room a beautiful contrast with the black color of the TV can be seen. It has been installed in a cabinet made to measure.

8. Sand-colored frame

Suíte do Casal, Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Modern style bedroom
Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia

Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia
Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia
Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia

A custom-made furniture of neutral tone also houses the TV in this room. The unit is framed by a sand-colored panel that takes up a wall with shelves and drawers.

9. Custom furniture

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A similar feature was adopted in for this room as well. Here we see a beige furniture with shelves and drawers, as well as a central panel to fix the TV.

10. White panel

Quarto Casal, Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia Modern style bedroom
Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia

Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia
Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia
Escritorio de Arquitetura Karina Garcia

The white painted wood panel receives the television in this room which is decorated in the same color. Also, we see the presence of natural wood in the ceiling and the floor.

11. Discrete combination

Mobilia e Decoração para EMBRAED Empreendimentos, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Classic style bedroom MDF White
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

In this room of discrete colors, the TV is installed on a white panel fixed against the beige background of the wall.

12. Orange tone

Apartamento em Ipanema, Rafael Mirza Arquitetura Rafael Mirza Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Rafael Mirza Arquitetura

Rafael Mirza Arquitetura
Rafael Mirza Arquitetura
Rafael Mirza Arquitetura

The custom furniture present in this room includes cabinets and shelves, along with a panel for the television. The highlight is the orange tone of this section of the furniture.

13. Minimalist

Apartamento Soho, K+S arquitetos associados K+S arquitetos associados Industrial style bedroom
K+S arquitetos associados

K+S arquitetos associados
K+S arquitetos associados
K+S arquitetos associados

In this minimalist room, several shades of gray dominate. On the wall in front of the bed, a dark gray strip frames the television in a rather modern composition.

14. Glass frame

Residência Mocca, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern style bedroom
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

This room showcases some romantic elements, such as the crystal lamp, the benchmark masterpiece, and the oval table-top chair. It also uses the glass shelf in the lower part of the wall.

15. Pastel color

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern style bedroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Another way to delimit the space of the television is by placing a rack or dresser under the device. In this simple and bright room, the furniture underneath the device is pastel blue. It adds lightness and delicacy to the space.

16. On the shelf

JJT00 | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

In this room where white, gray and blue coexist, the head of the bed is a wall covered with designer paper. On the opposite wall are a built-in shelf and a special panel for television.

17. Panel with mirror

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

An imitation wood panel is used for this classic room. The structure splits into two showcasing mirrors on one side and the TV and shelves on the other.

18. Discrete position

NP 702, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Eclectic style bedroom
POCHE ARQUITETURA

POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA

This room has so many unexpected elements that the television goes unnoticed above the floating shelf.

19. Between openings

homify Modern style bedroom Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Attaching the TV directly to the wall is a common way of accommodating the device in the room. Here, the apparatus is more prominent as it is between the two openings of a partition wall.

20. In the range

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This large, modern room has an entire wall to house the TV. It is embedded in a horizontal brown strip and stands between wooden shutters.

21. Black panel

Casa Vale dos Cristais, LEDS Arquitetura LEDS Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
LEDS Arquitetura

LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura

With modern design, this room in neutral colors features a long black panel against the light wall, in the center of which is the TV. Under it, a gray floating rack can be seen.

22. Stripes

Apartamento Águas do Santinho, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern style bedroom Paper Blue
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

Stripes are the hallmark of this predominantly white room. The use of different colors specifies the space for the TV and also highlights the device.

23. Brown panel

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this small white room, the brown panel in front of the bed stands out. However, it also camouflages the built-in television.

24. Modern

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern style bedroom
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

In a cleaner and more modern style, this room highlights the white color, which also appears on the TV panel and the rack underneath. Another critical element in the decoration are the mirrors and the chairs.

25. Sober

A31 Residência, Canisio Beeck Arquiteto Canisio Beeck Arquiteto Modern style bedroom
Canisio Beeck Arquiteto

Canisio Beeck Arquiteto
Canisio Beeck Arquiteto
Canisio Beeck Arquiteto

Here in this more classic and sober room, the television is not fixed in a panel, but in an entire wall. It reflects a tobacco-colored coating, which makes it more discreet.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

15 awesome ideas for grills in South African homes

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks