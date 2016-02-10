The Elegant Family Home in the Suburbs

This beautiful home, located in Brazil, is pure perfection, from its outstanding exterior design to its luxurious and elegant interior. Every room in this modern home has spacious design and décor in mind. The spectacular villa was designed by the experts at Livia Martins Architecture.

The home has an attractive quality about it, with a stunning colour palette used in the décor of the interior and exterior. The large garage and amazing garden, allows onlookers and guests to enjoy the wonderful modern home that is tasteful and timeless in every way.

Home design and décor takes on a personal edge here so let's take a closer look!