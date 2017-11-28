A simple and modern single storey home

Single-Story houses have several unique advantages over their counterparts Some of them include the fact that since houses are typically built to last several years, not having stairs within a home makes it convenient for you to grow old in them. Secondly, small families with little children find it safe and comfortable. Such houses can very conveniently be built in smaller spaces and can be easily identified for their timeless simplicity. This home designed by BiuroProjektowe MTM Style is proof that you can make a simple home look grand and luxurious as well.