The best living room designs with a perfectly organised TV

Justwords Justwords
homify Media room
A TV is central to any modern home and it with this thought that we have put together an amazing collection of ideas which will work for any kind of a living room. It is a perfect place where friends can gather around, families can sit around and relax or you can create some of the best memories of life around a TV. It is an electronic device with wires and ugly looking fittings but it can be incorporated well to achieve a balanced and clean look. Have a look at these ideas and enjoy.

1.False Ceilings

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The false ceilings create a magical look and it is further accentuated by the LED strips which seem to light it up perfectly. The wooden panels make the room glow and create a wonderful warmth.

2. White Magic

APARTAMENTO CONTEMPORÂNEO, Estúdio Pantarolli Miranda - Arquitetura, Design e Arte Estúdio Pantarolli Miranda - Arquitetura, Design e Arte Modern living room
Estúdio Pantarolli Miranda—Arquitetura, Design e Arte

Estúdio Pantarolli Miranda - Arquitetura, Design e Arte
Estúdio Pantarolli Miranda—Arquitetura, Design e Arte
Estúdio Pantarolli Miranda - Arquitetura, Design e Arte

There is always a great charm in the white and wood combination. It seems to be broken up just enough by the black accents around the room. The white color creates the illusion of space in smaller rooms and therefore it is perfect here.

3.Rustic Wooden Panels

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Warm tones all over and the warmth that oozes from these wooden panels makes this space perfect for a relaxed evening with family. The sofas are at a safe distance allowing easy and comfortable viewing.

4. Inspired by Reel Life

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

An inspired look has a movie reel on the walls as the artwork, the wooden panels and the circular shapes create a dramatic and elegant look at the same time. The soft colored sofas add an elegant touch.

5. A Minimalistic Approach

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Keeping it simple, everything around the room draws your attention to the black TV. Y keeping it clean, it creates a fantastic visual appeal.

6.Optimal Organization

Casa Alto da Boa Vista, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Media room Multicolored
Cores Lovers

Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers

This wonderfully decorated space has a charming back wall with wonderful wordings for a backdrop of the TV. The stylish wicker baskets work as organisers and they have managed a tiny wine cellar in the shelf as well.

7.Elegant Living Room

Apartamento N | H, Only Design de Interiores Only Design de Interiores Media room
Only Design de Interiores

Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores
Only Design de Interiores

Suspended shelves and racks make this A classic living room look compact, elegant and sophisticated. Not only does it look simple but it is very practical as well.

8.LED Lighting

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Media room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

The use of LED lighting strips creates a space that is more warm and welcoming. An otherwise simple design becomes elegant and stylish thanks to the unique and special lighting effects in the roof.

9. Creative Living Room

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

While using white is perfect to create a dramatic and beautiful room, it is also important to break up the patterns with vivid colors and ideas. In this case, the bright purple carpet adds a creative touch to the room. The same color is repeated on the roof to give a consistent look. The sofa looks comfortable and cosy.Stay with us for more inspiring home tours.11 beautiful South African living rooms

20 inspiring bedroom designs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

