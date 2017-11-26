10 easy steps to expand a home

Even a well-constructed home can have several issues and tackling these issues by modifying the existing space or adding to it requires quite a bit of planning and execution. What is needed to transition an old home to the current times. To accomplish these goals, you need to come up with a clear design, accommodate the needs of the client, arrive at the cost and schedule the work. The current property which has been finished by the Puente Group of architects in Santiago De Queretaro, Mexico is a great combination of functionality and comfort. A cistern and a garage have been added to make this space complete.