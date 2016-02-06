Beach House on the Edge of Paradise

Photographed by Eugeni Pons, this Spanish seaside getaway is a sight for sore eyes. Imagine ending off every Friday by travelling down to this gorgeous home, escaping the world, recharging your batteries and having some much needed quality time with your family.

Simple and sophisticated or simply sophisticated, the photographers have truly captured the magic of this home. The architects on this project have clearly thought every single element through, working to create a haven of comfort, style, peace and tranquillity.

And have we mentioned the views? They are so glorious that they feature in nearly every single one of the photographs, but this isn't a coincidence. The designers of this house have purposefully ensured that no matter where you are—the kitchen, the bedroom or the living room - you can see the sea.

So what are we waiting for? Let's go explore!