Beach House on the Edge of Paradise

Photographed by Eugeni Pons, this Spanish seaside getaway is a sight for sore eyes. Imagine ending off every Friday by travelling down to this gorgeous home, escaping the world, recharging your batteries and having some much needed quality time with your family.
Simple and sophisticated or simply sophisticated, the photographers have truly captured the magic of this home. The architects on this project have clearly thought every single element through, working to create a haven of comfort, style, peace and tranquillity.
And have we mentioned the views? They are so glorious that they feature in nearly every single one of the photographs, but this isn't a coincidence. The designers of this house have purposefully ensured that no matter where you are—the kitchen, the bedroom or the living room - you can see the sea.
So what are we waiting for? Let's go explore!
This photograph captures the incredible views and the way that the infinity pool, separate from the house, reflects its own beauty, especially at dusk.
The house, although large, has been subtly crafted into the landscape, complementing the blue seas and the sandy rocks with a white-washed finish.
Even from this angle, we can see the open plan nature of the house and how large, glass windows and doors are a big proponent, allowing for a swift and invisible transition between the interior and the exterior. Have you ever seen something so peaceful?
Infinity pools are a fantastic addition to any home with a view and if you have a view, you should consider getting one. Swimming while overlooking crashing waves or lush green valleys is a privilege that not many have. Make the most of it!
The living room is where we start our interior tour, where we can get the full impact of the open plan design. How incredible is this?
You can read your book, have tea with your family or play board games, all while surrounded by these amazing, panoramic views. Notice how the doors and windows roll right back to create a true outside feeling, even though we are inside?
The designers have included very subtle but stylish furniture in this space, where wood is prominent. The gorgeous, honey-like wood works fantastically with the natural rocks and landscape outside. Nature at its best! The wooden furniture also complements the stark white design of the house—don't you think it looks a bit like honey and milk?
Subtle colours are a wonderful tip for any interior design style, because it allows you to play around with colour by using bold cushions and bright accessories. The neutral furniture allows for a sophisticated canvas on which to change it up and mix and match.
If we turn our angle of the living room around, we can see here how the designers have subtly introduced colour and style into the space. Our favourite part? The beige wood façade that's been added to the far wall above the fireplace. This completely softens the white look, creating a cocoon of sorts for those who are relaxing in the living room area.
A trendy bookshelf and lamp adds character and style to the room. Don't you love the Tetris-like shape of the bookshelf? Bookshelves are a wonderful way to introduce colourful ornaments or trendy magazines and books to a space. You can also place photographs on it, giving a homely touch to your living space.
By including simple but stylish furniture, the designers have also managed to achieve a very casual but chic look in this space. You can achieve something just like this for your own home!
This outdoor, covered patio is a fantastic way to wind down, relax and appreciate living by the sea—in style!
White and wood continue to play a prominent role here in terms of colour, which is a very fresh and beach-friendly look for this type of house. There is a dining area for summer dinners under the stars or lunches before a swim in the cool waves, as well as a more comfortable lounge area for kicking back and having an afternoon nap.
The architect's decision to keep each room as open as possible is also apparent here, where incredible views of the rocks and the ocean can be seen, right from the comfort of the cushy outside sofa.
Unsurprisingly, these views can also be seen from the bedroom!
A simple, reasonably sized bedroom leads out onto an upstairs balcony where you almost get a 360 degree view of the surrounds. It's simply breathtaking.
The light wood and pale greens are the perfect colour-scheme for this room, working with the natural greens and browns outside. You'll also notice that the lighting is very subtle in this space. Lamps and understated ceiling lights have been placed in this space, designed to provide a soft glow in the bedroom. During the day, the room is filled with an abundance of natural light, which also provides warmth in the winter. In summer, the doors can be opened for a cool breeze.
As you've already noticed, natural light is a huge element in this house, which is not only sustainable but very good for naturally insulating a home.
We just want to curl up on this bed right now!
If you're into home offices, then you'll be very into this cozy little spot, overlooking the rocks. Who needs inspirational quotes or motivation when you can look out onto this picturesque view?
The designers have also worked to create a very elegant and sophisticated office space, by using quality furniture in the form of a desk and a chair. Quality over quantity is a tip to always remember! Even though there isn't elaborate detail or thousands of accessories, there is a wonderful overall look and feel that just promotes an air of hard work and creativity.
The white lamp on the corner of the desk is also certain to provide the right amount of light in the evening—not too bright and not too dim—which is something to always think of when it comes to home office spaces. You never want to rely on the overhead light alone, opt for a gorgeous desk lamp that you can use to focus on whatever you are reading or working on.
This little boma cum day bed is the best place to end off our tour—as the sun sets. Can you picture yourself anywhere more luxurious and peaceful?
The designers have truly thought every last detail through, including this magnificent and comfortable spot where afternoons can be wiled away reading, napping or even snuggling! Isn't this the perfect place for afternoon cocktails or morning tea?
The photographers have done an excellent job here, capturing the heart and the soul of this Spanish dream. And it isn't the first time they have got it so right ether. Have a look through their portfolio to see all of the other incredible homes that they have captured.
Now that you've seen this house, it's time to start dreaming. What can you do to make a house like this a reality for you and your family?
