Prevent bathroom moisture with this watertight advice

There is nothing more uncomfortable in your home then seeing those dark stains of mould and damp affecting your bathroom, kitchen walls or cupboard. And although getting rid of the mould is necessary, it's not just about covering up the moisture stains and leak damage, it is about clearing the problem entirely!
Often when you plan to fix the problem, you ending up forking out an insane amount of money on new tiles, paint and patching up the wall without coming close to the root of the problem, so it would be best to fix the issue first and then do some great revamping.
Today on homify we provide you with tips on preventing moisture build up in these areas.
Let's get started!
Leaks occur not only in bathrooms, but in any room that is exposed to a pipe system where the piping has not been isolated and insulated properly or they piping might not be closed tightly enough. Installation of bathroom pipes in a proper manner is important in reducing the leak factor, this goes for other sanitary fittings, tiles, flooring and walls to prevent leaks from occurring and damaging adjacent walls.
Leakages and moisture in walls can occur in areas that are located around the bathroom or a room that may be affected by damp and can be seen in the interior of the home or on the exterior wall. Damp and leaks usually occur at the spot where there is water leakage or where the connection is faulty, water may also accumulate around the bricks, eventually becoming apparent.
If the bathroom leak takes place on the second floor, it may also show on the ceiling of the first floor and if not repaired in time, there may be damage to the electrical units or that fancy chandelier you just installed. Always check the extend of the leaks and and repair any damage quickly!
When replacing old bathroom floors for a newer more modern design, it is necessary to have a look at the type of insulation that was used previously and upgrade it with a newer material preventing any new damp and leaks from occurring in your home. It is also imperative to check on the state of the insulation periodically to ensure that your bathroom is free of any new damage.
Another place where moisture may occur is the drainage system, so it is important to ensure that your drains are clean from any dust or debris and consider sealing any areas around your bathroom or drain with silicone to prevent more leaks from happening over time.
Bathroom floors are exposed to water daily, which is why it is necessary to ensure that the tiles placed in your home are non-slip for safety reasons of course! You wouldn't want to get out of the shower and slip because the tiles are simply not supposed to be used for that purpose!
It is also advisable to use tiles in your bathroom as is without cutting them up and resizing. Cutting a tile up irregularly can result in faulty filtering between the tiles which would in fact cause moisture.
If you liked this bathroom, see more work by Haacke Haus, here.
After mildew stains and mould have been removed from the walls, it is extremely necessary to check and repair the damage quickly and efficiently. Also regular check ups on the walls will ensure that the mould and damp hasn't returned.
The main cause of mositure build up and condensation in the bathroom and on the ceilings is poor ventilation, therefore opening the windows after every shower creates natural ventilation. However, installing an extractor fan to get rid of that excess moisture will work just well and may even improve ventilation in some homes.
For more inspiration, check out: Cool Design Trends For Modern Bathrooms