Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Prevent bathroom moisture with this watertight advice

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Loft do Casal, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

There is nothing more uncomfortable in your home then seeing those dark stains of mould and damp affecting your bathroom, kitchen walls or cupboard. And although getting rid of the mould is necessary, it's not just about covering up the moisture stains and leak damage, it is about clearing the problem entirely! 

Often when you plan to fix the problem, you ending up forking out an insane amount of money on new tiles, paint and patching up the wall without coming close to the root of the problem, so it would be best to fix the issue first and then do some great revamping.

Today on homify we provide you with tips on preventing moisture build up in these areas.

Let's get started!

Identify why it happens

Nightingale Decor, Hollywood Hills, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern bathroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Leaks occur not only in bathrooms, but in any room that is exposed to a pipe system where the piping has not been isolated and insulated properly or they piping might not be closed tightly enough. Installation of bathroom pipes in a proper manner is important in reducing the leak factor, this goes for other sanitary fittings, tiles, flooring and walls to prevent leaks from occurring and damaging adjacent walls.

Where is most prone?

Apartamento MV, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Leakages and moisture in walls can occur in areas that are located around the bathroom or a room that may be affected by damp and can be seen in the interior of the home or on the exterior wall. Damp and leaks usually occur at the spot where there is water leakage or where the connection is faulty, water may also accumulate around the bricks, eventually becoming apparent.

If the bathroom leak takes place on the second floor, it may also show on the ceiling of the first floor and if not repaired in time, there may be damage to the electrical units or that fancy chandelier you just installed. Always check the extend of the leaks and and repair any damage quickly!

Waterproof the floor

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

When replacing old bathroom floors for a newer more modern design, it is necessary to have a look at the type of insulation that was used previously and upgrade it with a newer material preventing any new damp and leaks from occurring in your home. It is also imperative to check on the state of the insulation periodically to ensure that your bathroom is free of any new damage. 

Another place where moisture may occur is the drainage system, so it is important to ensure that your drains are clean from any dust or debris and consider sealing any areas around your bathroom or drain with silicone to prevent more leaks from happening over time.

Pay attention to the tiles

Luxus Raum, Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Modern bathroom
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

Bathroom floors are exposed to water daily, which is why it is necessary to ensure that the tiles placed in your home are non-slip for safety reasons of course! You wouldn't want to get out of the shower and slip because the tiles are simply not supposed to be used for that purpose! 

It is also advisable to use tiles in your bathroom as is without cutting them up and resizing. Cutting a tile up irregularly can result in faulty filtering between the tiles which would in fact cause moisture.

If you liked this bathroom, see more work by Haacke Haushere.

Clean up mildew as soon as you see it

Loft do Casal, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

After mildew stains and mould have been removed from the walls, it is extremely necessary to check and repair the damage quickly and efficiently. Also regular check ups on the walls will ensure that the mould and damp hasn't returned.

Improve air quality

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern bathroom
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

The main cause of mositure build up and condensation in the bathroom and on the ceilings is poor ventilation, therefore opening the windows after every shower creates natural ventilation. However, installing an extractor fan to get rid of that excess moisture will work just well and may even improve ventilation in some homes.

For more inspiration, check out: Cool Design Trends For Modern Bathrooms

The Impeccable Home of Just 90sqm
Have you noticed a damp problem in your bathroom? Tell us if you found these tips useful for tackling it!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks