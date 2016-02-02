The Urban Jungle House

From the same architects that brought us this very interesting home with a vision of the future, we find another visually arresting house to explore today.

Areacor Projects & Interiors have outdone themselves once a gain with an ultramodern home in the suburbs that has a very particular aesthetic from which it is hard to look away. This project has much of the same elements as their previous projects, such as strong geometric features and the abundant use of concrete and glass as main building materials.

This particular house does have a specific distinguishing feature, thought, that involves the use of steel to create an interesting screen in two areas of the property. This feature is both functional in creating privacy, as well as aesthetically pleasing. The resulting effect seems like the dense vegetation of a jungle or forest, only in steel!

Does this seem interesting to you? Well, join us here today on homify to inspect this project and look at this interesting home from various perspective.