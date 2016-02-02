The Urban Jungle House

From the same architects that brought us this very interesting home with a vision of the future, we find another visually arresting house to explore today.
Areacor Projects & Interiors have outdone themselves once a gain with an ultramodern home in the suburbs that has a very particular aesthetic from which it is hard to look away. This project has much of the same elements as their previous projects, such as strong geometric features and the abundant use of concrete and glass as main building materials.
This particular house does have a specific distinguishing feature, thought, that involves the use of steel to create an interesting screen in two areas of the property. This feature is both functional in creating privacy, as well as aesthetically pleasing. The resulting effect seems like the dense vegetation of a jungle or forest, only in steel!
Does this seem interesting to you? Well, join us here today on homify to inspect this project and look at this interesting home from various perspective.
Here is our first view of the house. Currently, we are standing on the far side of the property's lawn, looking at the home from the side which is also visible to the street and the outside world.
Certainly you can see the feature we spoke about in the introduction: the steel bars on the top level of the home which is interspersed to make it look like the thin barks of trees in a forest. This makes reference to nature, whilst using a very modern building material to achieve the effect. This area is also framed with concrete, as with the structure of the rest of the house.
We also get a look at the generous swimming pool the property is privy to, and how if is conveniently situated by the glass doors opening up from the social area of the house.
From this vantage point we can see the side elevation of the house. Here we can see that it consist of three levels, in actual fact, and that one level is neatly hidden from public view as a basement. This is the ideal space solution for the family garage, as it does not actually take up more area but allows for ample space.
In this image we can also see the very strong geometric features of the structure. The bold concrete in addition to the sharp lines and edges provide a futuristic character to the entire building. This is further accentuated by the glass used in abundance.
Surrounding this man-made feat, we also find a tranquil garden that flows into the building and blends with the structure. This eclectic mix of the natural and artificial also assures us that it is a unique project.
Now we get to the building's defining characteristic—the steel jungle. Here we can clearly see the details of the steel bars used in both a screen on the upper floor as well as a fence for the entire property. The thin steel bars are placed vertically and partially at random, just to an extent were it doesn't form a clear pattern. This creates the appearance of continuity without consistency.
It certainly reminds one of trees in a dense forest, and has much of the same effect—creating privacy. In the fence this effect creates privacy for the home's front yard without it sequestering the space off completely, and allowing a sense of freedom. On the top level of the house, the screen create by the bars is situated in front of mirrored glass, creating an extra layer of privacy for this more intimate area of the property.
The photographer captured just the right view of the home with this picture to illustrate the effect of the architecture in full. Looking at the house from the street, you the different levels of steel bars seem almost uninterrupted upon one another, creating a coherent visual aesthetic.
Now, let us see what the interior of this home has to offer. Will it be as mysterious as the façade? We only have to look for ourselves…
The first sight we are greeted with, is an interesting, multi-material staircase in the hallway. The stair treads start out in concrete—solid and industrial. Then, after only a few steps, the staircase turns into floating wooden steps, at the same point where it is flanked by a glass panel to section off the area.
This strange, yet seemingly fitting synthesis of materials seems to be indicative of progression, and may look like something you could have seen in an 80s sci-fi film. It is definitely intriguing!
Although Gestalt Theory—the idea that the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts—has gained much traction in the last couple of decades, we still believe there is much to be said for individual details. And with a spectacular architectural project such as this, once almost anticipates attention to all of the elements.
Well, you can certainly not be disappointed. For all its grandeur in the exterior, the designers seem to have managed interesting furnishings and decoration as well. Take this bathroom sink, for example. It has so many different elements—the red laminate wall at the back, stainless steel and geometric basin and tap, white counter, and pebbles below next to a wooden floor. The result is a carnival for your senses, including play with colour, light, shapes and texture.
Lastly, we take a look at the home's master bathroom. Zen Master, that is. Just look at the tranquil atmosphere created by the building's innovative design. The bathroom is sectioned off by a glass panel, beyond which is a courtyard filled with charcoals stones and a charming tree.
We can now see that this courtyard takes up the space between the steel-bar screen on the façade of the house and the action living space. Now we can finally see the home's trick in privacy—allowing the inhabitants a view on the world beyond a calm courtyard, while the people in the street can only wonder what goes on beyond the steel jungle.