9 patio designs that you should copy immediately

The patio of your house is an essential part that you should never neglect. It can be used for spending your free time, hosting birthday parties, meetings people or even for relaxing at the end of the day. That is why with this ideabook we introduce you to nine amazing examples of patio designs that are super inspiring. Here you can see everything from small oases, large crystalline pools, green landscaping, bonfires to outdoor rooms. They aim to achieve pleasant environments which can be enjoyed by everyone.
With this large patio, the areas are delimited and organized accurately. Here the pool is surrounded by a large wooden deck, while the green takes over the edges.There is enough space to rest, eat or gather as a family, while the background is of the house.
In this image, we see that all environments complement each other including the roofed dining room, large outdoor living room and the pool that occupies the rest of the land. You also see a small road that is accompanied by a landscape with high and low elements.
Having a pool surrounded by a beautiful garden is a dream for almost everyone. In this case, the garden is reduced to a small area where bushes and some tall trees can be seen. The rest of the space is occupied by the paths and the deck chairs.
This is a design that everyone loves. A fireplace can be incorporated into your patio to warm the cold nights and evenings that you want to spend with your friends. Without a doubt, you will receive many compliments from your guests.
Nothing is better than a pergola to achieve a bit of shade in your yard, without having to cover everything with a roof. Apart from being a refuge from the sun, it also brings aesthetics to the design. You can also build a wooden frame with a canvas or fabric stretched over it to get a little extra shade.
A house of modern design deserves a patio with the same characteristics. Here creating a space for relaxation with excellent landscaping is the main thing. Also, a unique detail is added in the form of artificial lighting. With these lights, you will be able to highlight the most important points and areas of your house.
This may be a good idea if your patio is small. We will always recommend you to seek the help of an expert so that together you can take advantage of both the space and your imagination. In this patio, there is the best of everything. You have the green present next to the pool and also in the form of a vertical garden.
Here you can see a relaxing patio with a green wall that is continuous and joins the grass carpet. It creates a natural landscape which is also well-tended and has low vegetation. The patio is also accompanied by a few chairs so that you enjoy the starry sky. Also, the terrace has additional space for a roofed social area which is ideal for preparing meals surrounded by the family.
If it's about comfort, this example will fit your requirements like a glove. This proposal is ideal if you want to receive your guests when the weather is favorable. It reflects all the comfort of the interior. Although, you must use select furniture for outdoors.
