​A magnificent dream villa of modern design

How many houses are built each year? Now, how many of those houses have a stop-and-stare quality about them? Today’s one is certainly one of those designs that make you do a double take.

Architectural firm Egeli Project, based in Izmir, Turkey clearly knows what it takes to produce a striking structure, judged by this prime piece we’ll be showcasing today on homify 360°. With all the requited touches for a modern design (straight lines, neutral colours, natural materials, open spaces, etc.), they set out to create this stunner – and the results are… well, see for yourself…