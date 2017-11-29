​A magnificent dream villa of modern design

How many houses are built each year? Now, how many of those houses have a stop-and-stare quality about them? Today’s one is certainly one of those designs that make you do a double take.
Architectural firm Egeli Project, based in Izmir, Turkey clearly knows what it takes to produce a striking structure, judged by this prime piece we’ll be showcasing today on homify 360°. With all the requited touches for a modern design (straight lines, neutral colours, natural materials, open spaces, etc.), they set out to create this stunner – and the results are… well, see for yourself…
Next up on our viewing list: The Modern Rural Escape.
Located in an area known for high temperatures, this house has no qualms about the summer heat, for that top part (the wooden clad one) has perfectly planned spaces, balconies and windows that know just how to avoid the hottest parts of the (setting) sun.
After all, what good is it living in a striking house such as this if it’s not comfortable on the inside?
Let’s scope out a few more images of this exceptional design.
It’s not often one comes across a structure which grows bigger and wider the higher it goes. Well, this one clearly is bold enough to try, and the results definitely paid off.
We need to single out the location as well, seeing as this modern house (with its harsh lines and strong style) perfectly contrasts with the soft, lush look of the fresh and green surroundings.
See how important a neat and perfectly trimmed garden/yard is?