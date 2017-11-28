Your browser is out-of-date.

​A storybook cottage with heaps of charm

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
We’re off to glorious Winnipeg, Canada for today’s homify 360° gem, and this one really melts the heart with its picturesque looks both inside and out. 

Picture a cottage with all the desired elements: it’s quaint, it’s cute, it’s small (yet not cramped at all, as it provides ample legroom), and it’s perfectly stylish. And it’s got decorative touches both inside and out that give it an abundance of homely charm.

The professionals of Unit 7 Architecture deserve a round of applause for this little charmer, so let’s start exploring!

Family room Unit 7 Architecture Living room
Family room

If this design inspires you, we recommend you have a look at The Grimms' Fairytale Home.

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Living room
Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Living room
Timeless style

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style bedroom
We’re off to another bedroom, yet this one also manages to bring a smile with its nostalgia-filled space, pretty patterns, and the way in which modern convenience is merged with classic/traditional furnishings. 

Let’s scope out the rest of this magical little abode!

A cute, traditional bedroom

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style bedroom
Far from flaunting a sleek and in-your-face contemporary look, the interiors take us back to a vintage, classic time of indoor style. 

Throughout this space, practically-placed lights cast a hazy glow across the creamy walls and ceiling.

Doesn’t this bedroom look just like the scene out of some fairytale, like perhaps Red Riding Hood?

Outdoor style

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
Although we can’t wait to see the interiors, we simply can’t ignore the striking wooden porch which offers ample space for enjoying time with friends and family under the shade of the surrounding trees. 

This design acts as an extension of the wooden-clad home, creating a natural environment that uses a neutral backdrop to make the bursts of colour from flowering plants even more striking. And with the lanterns on the picnic table, it’s not hard to imagine the residents and their guests using this porch as a prime socialising spot while enjoying anything from hot chocolate to red wine.

How do you do?

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
Right off the bat we’re greeted by the friendliness of the façade, as a stunning stone path leads towards the front porch and –door. See how the stone walls contribute to a historically-inspired theme, even though this is a modern-day construction.

A simple and modern single storey home
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

