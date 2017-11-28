​A storybook cottage with heaps of charm

We’re off to glorious Winnipeg, Canada for today’s homify 360° gem, and this one really melts the heart with its picturesque looks both inside and out.

Picture a cottage with all the desired elements: it’s quaint, it’s cute, it’s small (yet not cramped at all, as it provides ample legroom), and it’s perfectly stylish. And it’s got decorative touches both inside and out that give it an abundance of homely charm.

The professionals of Unit 7 Architecture deserve a round of applause for this little charmer, so let’s start exploring!