2 simple and economical prefabricated houses

Casas Milan, Constructora Milan Constructora Milan Colonial style house
Two gorgeous homes both individual and unique in their own ways have been designed with a single goal. Both homes combine traditional elements for appearance and modern elements for functionality resourcefully. These houses have been designed by the Constructor Milan and they have more than achieved their goal of creating consistent patterns within these modern homes. All these elements work harmoniously to make a home that is cozy, comfortable and stylish.

1. Modern and functional

Creating an interesting fusion of modern and rustic design elements, the exterior is covered with a stone wall inter spaced with wooden accents used effectively in the door and the frames of the windows

Gorgeous Natural Design

Pitched roofs give a natural advantage of visually delightful looks inside a home. Taking advantage of this, the designers have created large windows which bring in the natural light from outside. Thanks to this, an illusion of space is created within the sitting room.

Charming Seating Area

The simplicity of the two comfortable chairs is accentuated by the stone wall. It matches the floor tiles well to create a cozy corner for lovely conversations. The coffee table and the chairs match the general theme and color of the home.

Stunning Interiors

Handcrafted wooden columns greet you in while your eye moves to all the traditional and country elements around the room. The wooden chairs on the dining table are complemented by the large wooden beams in the ceiling. The bar which separates the modern kitchen and the dining are finished using traditional and rustic stones.

2. Traditional Looking Home

The black roof against the natural wood for the trimmings invites you into a home that is traditional and rustic. The horizontal wood planks on the wall make it look like the home has existed for centuries, adding to its natural charm. Using white drapes complements the white walls and the wood accents right through the house.

Simple and Elegant Home

The simple lines and the modernity makes this home comfortable and functional. The wooden frames you see all around make for an attractive design keeping the style smooth flowing and easy. The simple design for the doors and the choice of the modest floor tiles keep the design interesting.

Well-lit House

The height of the ceiling works very well to provide a feeling of an open and airy space. The natural lighting pouring through large windows makes the home as close to nature as possible.

Traditional and Gorgeous Home Inside

The wooden beams inside the house replicate what is seen in old homes and therefore there is an underlying rustic theme. The floor tiles and the stones on the kitchen walls create an interesting combination of colors.

8 tricks to make your home look modern
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

