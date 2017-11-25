A beautiful bungalow for a big family

Bungalows are becoming increasingly attractive. A large comfortable home that is detached from neighbors offers several advantages including disturbing the environment to a minimum. The garden offers plenty of space for children to play and the adults find it a haven for stress-free living. Living in a remote location away from the hustle and bustle of the city, you can create a new life for yourself.
At first glance, this home is everything one would look for in a house minimalist. The grey and white tones are complemented adequately by the use of black and wooden elements.
Using white as the base color for the rooms and several other elements around the home creates a wonderful harmony. This helps to create space and bring a lot of natural light into the home.
This gorgeous space has been designed to bring the outdoors in. While the wood gives it a stylish and classic look, the glass doors make it look modern and chic.
There are several materials such as reinforced concrete, metal, and wood which are rustic and natural by nature but it has been put together well to create a modern and contemporary look.
The designer has used several geometrical shapes to make this home every bit modern as it seems. A small asymmetrical design in the roof adds just the right touch of change and quirkiness overall.
There are several geometrical shapes used around the façade of the home in an attempt to create the right appearance and the designers have been more than successful at that.
The look by night reestablishes how architecturally strong the structure is. The unique lighting paints a great picture.
The first floor is spacious, open and roomy allowing you to design the space accordingly. The rooms allow for the natural light and air to come in easily.
The ground floor shows the kind of work the designers have put in to create a well-designed and unified home.
An extremely functional space which can work in so many rooms. While you can exercise here, it is a perfect space to get some work done.
In the simplistic style that the other rooms have been designed, this room has also been kept plain and all the minimal modern elements do the work of creating an individual and simple space.
This room is designed with a simplicity that is hard to dislike. The luxurious and comfortable leather sofa is complemented by the black metal around the room.