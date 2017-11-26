​The cutest little wooden cottage ever

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Europe where the experts at Müllers Büro conjured up a fantastic two-storey timber home. Made almost entirely out of wood, the skeleton of this eye-catching house presents more than ample room for the entire family, along with a decadent dose of fresh sunshine streaming indoors via large windows and glass doors.

The main aim of this abode was to take in the surrounding scenery and garden, while also treating the inhabitants to their fair share of privacy.

Let’s get inspired…