​The cutest little wooden cottage ever

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Europe where the experts at Müllers Büro conjured up a fantastic two-storey timber home. Made almost entirely out of wood, the skeleton of this eye-catching house presents more than ample room for the entire family, along with a decadent dose of fresh sunshine streaming indoors via large windows and glass doors.
The main aim of this abode was to take in the surrounding scenery and garden, while also treating the inhabitants to their fair share of privacy.
Let’s get inspired…
Due to the open-plan layout, the kitchen/dining room/living area all share a seamless layout. A centrally located burner keeps the room warm during the cooler months, while the tiled flooring and soft-neutral colour palette is ideal for hotter weather.
Let’s scope out a few more images of this masterful design.
Thanks to generous glass doors, the interiors get to bathe in both natural lighting and garden views, adding to its appeal. Who would say “no” to cooking in a kitchen with this view?
And let’s not overlook that eye-catching spiral staircase on the right, which becomes one of the main focal pieces on this ground floor.
We just couldn’t go inside without taking a peek at this superb little terrace. Positioned so that it takes in a beautiful view of the surrounding garden, this timber deck is quite ideal for outdoor socialising and entertaining.
The timber façade and exterior of this home is definitely one that stands out from the rest! Clad entirely in wooden panels in a warm, caramel-like hue, this dwelling appears to boast a sense of tradition and heritage, but is clearly blessed with some of the more necessary modern essentials.
In addition to the main house, there is also an extra structure (on the left) being used as a single apartment for guests and visiting relatives.