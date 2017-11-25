​Are you using salami tactics for cleaning?

“Salami what?”, we hear you ask. In simple terms, salami tactics, also known as the salami-slice strategy, is a divide and conquer process of threats and alliances used to overcome opposition. It basically means tackling a problem piece by piece until there’s nothing left, and in this case the problem is a dirty/untidy house – something that all of us are familiar with.

Think of a home that’s cluttered. Evaluate all those pieces (the books on the living room’s coffee table, the scatter cushions on the sofa, the wall art pieces in the hallway, etc.). Ask yourself if they’re really necessary.

Do the same with your kitchen – are those countertops as clean and open as they can be, or are unused appliances and other kitchen goodies taking up valuable space?