​Are you using salami tactics for cleaning?

“Salami what?”, we hear you ask. In simple terms, salami tactics, also known as the salami-slice strategy, is a divide and conquer process of threats and alliances used to overcome opposition. It basically means tackling a problem piece by piece until there’s nothing left, and in this case the problem is a dirty/untidy house – something that all of us are familiar with.
Think of a home that’s cluttered. Evaluate all those pieces (the books on the living room’s coffee table, the scatter cushions on the sofa, the wall art pieces in the hallway, etc.). Ask yourself if they’re really necessary.
Do the same with your kitchen – are those countertops as clean and open as they can be, or are unused appliances and other kitchen goodies taking up valuable space?
Just because it belongs to a child does not mean the room can be untidy. Treat yourself to some storage boxes/baskets and label each one appropriately (i.e. dolls, cars, books). After playtime, fill up each box until the entire room is clean and tidy.
Also keep an eye on which toys your child prefers. There will definitely be a few ones that he/she has outgrown and no longer plays with, and those are the ones that can be donated to clear up some room.
There’s a simple rule for the bathroom: as you’re done with it, clean it! It only takes a minute or two to rinse the tub/shower/sink after you’ve used it, which means no soapy residue becoming hard and difficult to wipe off come cleaning day.
The bathroom floor can be focused on once a week (depending on what state it’s in, of course), with a decent mopping and sweeping getting the job done.
Speaking of floors, make sure to pick up after yourself to ensure no socks, toys and goodness knows what else are strewn all over the house. And get your kids to do the same.
A weekly sweeping of the entire house should be enough to banish the dust, with the occasional mopping added for extra shine.
And try to relax while doing housework, like listening to music. This puts you in a better mood and helps you to see cleaning as a light task instead of a difficult chore.
The same rule as the bathroom applies: clean as you use. Think about the fact that you constantly work with food in your kitchen – do you really want it to be a dirty space?
Don’t let those dishes pile up on the counter or in the sink – either wash them or transfer them to the dishwasher. Wipe all countertop- and table surfaces to ensure no crumbs or smudges remain.
Doing this regularly is sure to get you in the habit, which means your weekly cleaning day will become a breeze!
