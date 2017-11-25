Your browser is out-of-date.

​It’s a great day for a braai!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
And why wouldn’t it be, seeing as summer is just about in full swing and here in South Africa we can get back to enjoying the warm and friendly weather we are known for? 

Which brings us to those weekend plans which usually consist of spending as much time outdoors as possible. And when it comes to socialising outside, what better way than to do it around an open fire with a succulent piece of meat roasting to perfection?

You already know where this is leading to, so have a look at these beautiful braaiers (in a range of spaces, from outdoor patios and covered terraces to quaint gardens) to get you in the mood for summer.

9. Brick once again reminds us why it’s remained a tried-and-tested building material for all these years.

Arquitetura Interiores de Residência, studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES Patios Brown
studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES

studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES
studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES
studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES

Speaking of outdoor beauty, let’s have a look at these 12 garden ideas for small outdoor spaces.

8. This one even comes with its own attached patio space! And is that a pizza oven on the right?

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

7. What a unique approach! Perfect for when you don’t want your braaier to stand out too much.

homify Garden Accessories & decoration Bricks Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Of course any braai can also contribute to your space’s style via its colours and textures.

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

5. Brick and stone merge for this unique rustic design.

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

4. Any braai with its own built-in washing-up area definitely gets our vote of approval.

FABRILOR CHIMENEAS, FABRILOR IBERICA FABRILOR IBERICA Garden Fire pits & barbecues
FABRILOR IBERICA

FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA

3. This gorgeous design is sure to become the main focal point, no matter where it’s placed.

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

2. Our second option is a bit wider, which means more prepping surface!

FABRILOR CHIMENEAS, FABRILOR IBERICA FABRILOR IBERICA Garden Fire pits & barbecues
FABRILOR IBERICA

FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA

1. This brick beauty provides adequate storage space for a range of braai goodies, and it doesn’t even take up that much space.

Construção de moradia em estilo rústico para venda, Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda Kitchen
Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda

Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda
Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda
Atádega Sociedade de Construções, Lda
12 Modern garages for your home
Which braai would look perfect in your garden/patio?

