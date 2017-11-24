Your browser is out-of-date.

​A small flat with a most unique style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
It’s all about the details… that’s the lesson we learn from today’s homify 360° discovery, which is brought to us by Vision Architecture and Decoration. 

Personal taste dictates that no two homes need to look exactly the same, and considering the fact that there’s a world of options out there (modern kitchenscolonial living roomsrustic bedrooms, colours, patterns, textures, different furnishings, etc.), it makes styling up our indoors so much more fun and interesting.

Take a look at this little home’s unique approach to interior style…

The bedroom

We’re on to this bedroom, which continues the recipe of making one piece/colour quite the prominent feature in an all-neutral colour palette. And just look at how this room commits to keeping clutter out of the way via the dressers and bookcases!

Let’s have a look at the rest of this house’s exceptional design.

A royal ambience

Isn’t interior design great? It allows us to play with different styles and looks so that we can treat ourselves to the exact vibe we want a room to flaunt.

Like this living room, which clearly commits to a royal ambience via its tufted sofas, classic furniture and elegant wallpaper.

Styles merging

We are big fans of the eclectic style when it’s done right, and this dining room is clearly not afraid to experiment with various designs and finishes.

Look at that classic-style dining table becoming oh-so prominent in this otherwise modern (and sleek white) space.

A touch of colour

We all know the benefits of an all-neutral colour palette, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t bring in a striking hue or two. Or that your kitchen island, which is usually synonymous with earthy colours, can become the most vibrant piece in the room!

