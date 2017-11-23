​10 holiday homes to dream about

There is just something different about a holiday home, and we’re not just talking about the view and location.

Holiday homes are supposed to be inviting and charming (yes, even more than your average house), which is why we regularly see these structures with designs and features that aim to boost relaxation, such as wide open balconies to take in that sea / beach / mountain / landscape / forest view; spacious terraces that aid in serenity and socialising (especially when they’re big enough to include a few loungers, an outdoor dining area, a braai, etc.); a swimming pool; etc.

So, with the holidays just around the corner, let’s take a look at 10 of the most beautiful holiday houses we could find here on homify – available in a range of sizes, styles and locations to cater for all tastes!