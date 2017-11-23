Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 holiday homes to dream about

There is just something different about a holiday home, and we’re not just talking about the view and location.

Holiday homes are supposed to be inviting and charming (yes, even more than your average house), which is why we regularly see these structures with designs and features that aim to boost relaxation, such as wide open balconies to take in that sea / beach / mountain / landscape / forest view; spacious terraces that aid in serenity and socialising (especially when they’re big enough to include a few loungers, an outdoor dining area, a braai, etc.); a swimming pool; etc. 

So, with the holidays just around the corner, let’s take a look at 10 of the most beautiful holiday houses we could find here on homify – available in a range of sizes, styles and locations to cater for all tastes!

Stone, white concrete and warm wood come together to form this traditional structure, which seems like the perfect home away in the mountains somewhere.

Stone, tile and wood mix delightfully well for this rustic design, which is cheerfully lit up from the inside.

To further inspire a holiday vibe, we bring you Wanderlust: 14 Views To Take Your Breath Away.

Those bright blue shutters definitely help spread the cheer for this rural-bound beauty.

Is it just us, or does this exceptional design seem to be growing out of the ground?

We think a holiday house can get away with such a striking façade colour, seeing as it’s only used for special occasions.

Forest House

Aha! A glorious pool and pool house just a few feet away from the covered porch at the back. Fun times guaranteed!

The architects of this house clearly had fun merging stone and wood for the façade.

How striking does this modern home with its raw materials (stone, brick) appear in its lush setting?

Mountain House

We wouldn’t mind spending a few days/weeks at this colonial retreat!

With that super spacious driveway (for the friends’ cars, of course), there must be a grand terrace or patio somewhere in the back for those socialising events.

2 simple and economical prefabricated houses
Which of these houses would you pick as a home away from home?

