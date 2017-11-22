A rustic and interesting home

It is never easy to include modern elements into a home that is traditional and rustic. However, the designer PH09 Studios has outdone themselves in this project. By using an open plan, natural lighting and incorporating modern elements, this home looks cozy and well put-together. Some of the architectural elements have been added to make the home look old and antique.
This room is exceptional looking thanks to the all-white decor in and around the artistic bedroom. The pistachio-green brings out the character of the room. The artwork and the quirky choice of accessories make the room young and vibrant.
This beautiful small space is made bright thanks to the large skylight. To improve the design, a mirror has been added on the floor which allows you to see the action and it reflects the natural light even better.
The natural lighting from the door and the big window makes this trendy kitchen great for cooking. The long ledge added to the wall could act as a bar or a convenient space to store interesting things.
This unique semi-circularcountertop is effective in hiding the tons of storage while the stylish kitchen is large enough to hold more than one person at any time.
Clean Lines, symmetry and geometrical shapes make this room look elegant and sophisticated. As the doors to the outdoors brings in natural light, it is supplemented by the use of these industrial and uniquely shaped lampshades. The design seems to flow naturally between the kitchen and the minimalist dining room.
For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook 9 wonderful ideas for modern kitchens
The wall is made to look like the paint has chipped off giving an old-world charm to the place. The artwork on the wall brings a pop-of-color against the stark backgrounds of the whites and the creams.
The beautiful exposed stone wall gives a countryside look. The opposite black wall creates a dramatic and stylish look. The TV is inserted into the wall to give a chic look. The contrasts work well together.
A stone façade is something that is inimitable in style. The low walls and the stoned columns add great character to the look. Further, the separation between the ground and the top floor is clean and modern in design.
The use of gorgeous plants and shrubs makes this place lively and green. The access to the terrace through the kitchen makes this a wonderful place for a kitchen garden. This could be a wonderful place for you to lounge around during the warmer months.