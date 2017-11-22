7 Pictures of a charming 80 square meter house

In this ideabook, we present a project developed by the team of Design Studio. The house is made of wood based on the concept of sustainability. Its position was designed to take better advantage of the sun and wind, making this home have the best possible environmental performance. Although the style is modern, still it did not prevent the landscape from being incorporated as an aesthetic element. The result is a beautiful home in the middle of nature. Read this article to see seven photos of this lovely project.
We end this ideabook with this image that expresses how well this project has been created. It was managed practically and efficiently so that a modern home could be built in a small space of 80 square meters.
The combination of colors is another modern feature of this design. The use of different shades of gray is an excellent solution for anyone who does not want to risk the use of vibrant colors. The white detail on the side matches the windows and is a very elegant or subtle element.
The modern decor of the house can be seen in the details, like the choice of windows and doors. They showcase the structure of white aluminum and dark glass.
The volumetric game allowed the realization of a balcony. Also, the rear facade stands out with the presence of a small porch that is favorable for this home which looks like a weekend paradise.
The view of the side facade reveals a beautiful garden that not only adorns the house but also delimits the floor of the external circulation.
As mentioned earlier the main features of this project are expressed by the solutions that best respond to the site. Here the ladder is not merely an aesthetic solution but also helps to raise the level of the house. That is why it becomes easy to reduce the heat within the home through the floor. It also hinders the entry of animals and insects.
One of the most significant advantages of having a house surrounded by nature is the possibility to enjoy the atmosphere offered by the location. Here we see that this was very well thought out. The large covered veranda gives you the perfect place to experience the outdoors. The solution to include the side benches is excellent as it does not occupy the central space. It allows the owners to put a table which can be used for having meals during summers.