​10 braaiers for you to try out

Johannes van Graan
Na Grilla z designem od Fabryka Form, Fabryka Form
Warmer weather means a bunch of things, and one of those is staying longer outdoors, particularly when it’s time to work on those social bonds with friends and family. And for that we turn to this list of 10 braai models, because who doesn’t like socialising around an open fire while a succulent meat (and the required veggies) is being roasted?

Take a look at these 10, which differ significantly in size, style and design, which means you are bound the find the ideal one for your spacious garden / large patio / cute little balcony…

1. See how a small space is no excuse not to treat yourself to a delicious braai?

Na Grilla z designem od Fabryka Form, Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form

Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form

2. This snow-white stone design is sure to make quite the impression in your yard.

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

3. How about this red-hot modern model for a more contemporary look and feel?

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. This one is sure to increase social bonding as everyone gathers around while the food is being cooked to perfection.

The interior of a 10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

The interior of a 10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

6. Nobody said your little braaier couldn’t be quite the stylish focal piece on your terrace.

CONE Charcoal grill - Holzkohlegrill, höfats GmbH
höfats GmbH

höfats GmbH
höfats GmbH
höfats GmbH

7. How about this ingenious design for some multi-tasking braaing?

Терраса-Взлетная полоса, Bureau GN
Bureau GN

Bureau GN
Bureau GN
Bureau GN

8. This gabion-turned-fireplace-turned-braaier makes quite the impression!

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

9. It’s all about aesthetics (and practicality) with this modern wood design.

BRASERO KUB CLASSIC AU BOIS, KUB
KUB

KUB
KUB
KUB

10. This gorgeous beauty provides ample space for dishes, firewood/charcoal, cooking goodies, and even a washing/rinsing area.

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

Now, take your favourite braaier from this list and pick out one of these 13 braai area ideas.

4. When it comes to a mobile design (in case that unexpected drizzle appears), this one certainly gets our vote.

Invicta Barbekü, 1001Keyif.com
1001Keyif.com

1001Keyif.com
1001Keyif.com
1001Keyif.com
​The benefits of a skylight home
Fancy one of these for your garden/patio back home? Which one?

