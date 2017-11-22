​10 braaiers for you to try out

Warmer weather means a bunch of things, and one of those is staying longer outdoors, particularly when it’s time to work on those social bonds with friends and family. And for that we turn to this list of 10 braai models, because who doesn’t like socialising around an open fire while a succulent meat (and the required veggies) is being roasted?

Take a look at these 10, which differ significantly in size, style and design, which means you are bound the find the ideal one for your spacious garden / large patio / cute little balcony…