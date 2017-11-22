​10 pictures of economical kitchens

These days, it’s all about a subtle look instead of overly decorated designs, and that includes the modern kitchen. So, hopefully this article comes just in time to make those of you who are about to remodel your kitchen think twice about your choice of materials, colours, textures and patterns.
And let’s not forget the best of all: simplistic designs can be so much easier on one’s budget!
Let’s get inspired with these 10 kitchens that cut costs in all the right ways without looking cheap.
When it comes to keeping a kitchen simple yet stylish, this one stands out for us. See how it’s made up of only the bare essentials without looking empty or neglected?
Those two little windows also usher in more than enough sunshine to make the switching on of artificial lighting fixtures during the day totally unnecessary, thereby cutting some costs.
You really don't need big bold décor to make your kitchen come to life. When your budget isn’t as strong as you’d like it to be, get creative with your choice of colours.
This bright sunshine yellow goes a long way in adding a friendly and warm feeling to this cooking space, don’t you think?
For those times when space is not exactly abundant, look for a one-wall kitchen design, like this one. Everything we need is right here, yet it takes up the absolute minimum of floor- and wall space.
Ever wondered Which kitchen matches your personality?
Don’t discount the power of a gas stove. It's fairly simple to install (although we do recommend you let a professional take care of that), and it saves you a pretty penny at the end of each month on your electricity bill.
Some kitchen cabinetry might be costly, yet shelves are where you can cut some costs. They perform exactly the same purpose as cabinets!
Open-plan rooms are not only sociable, they also save floor space and costs, seeing as you don’t need to resort to walls, doors, room dividers, etc.
For smaller families, a kitchen such as this might be ideal. See how wood has been used to style up a simple peninsula and cabinet, yet does so with warm charm and pretty texture/patterns.
Got no room (or money) for a dining table / island? Copy this design – all you really need is adequate wall space, and just see how much legroom is spared in the process.
A handful of cabinets is all you really require; the rest of your kitchen’s goodies can be stored via open shelves and wall fixtures, as seen here (assuming you don’t have an abundance of appliances and other elements that need storing).
You don’t need to donate a kidney to style up your kitchen – a simple little backsplash with pretty tiles can be all that’s required, as seen here. Remember that less is more!
Low on space? See these 20 fantastic ideas for a small kitchen.