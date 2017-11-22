Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 pictures of economical kitchens

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

These days, it’s all about a subtle look instead of overly decorated designs, and that includes the modern kitchen. So, hopefully this article comes just in time to make those of you who are about to remodel your kitchen think twice about your choice of materials, colours, textures and patterns. 

And let’s not forget the best of all: simplistic designs can be so much easier on one’s budget! 

Let’s get inspired with these 10 kitchens that cut costs in all the right ways without looking cheap.

1. Lots of natural lighting

บ้านทรงกล่อง สวย เรียบง่าย ทันสมัย, Add-con Architect Add-con Architect Modern houses
Add-con Architect

Add-con Architect
Add-con Architect
Add-con Architect

When it comes to keeping a kitchen simple yet stylish, this one stands out for us. See how it’s made up of only the bare essentials without looking empty or neglected? 

Those two little windows also usher in more than enough sunshine to make the switching on of artificial lighting fixtures during the day totally unnecessary, thereby cutting some costs.

2. Colour that speaks

Indian Parallel Kitchen Design homify Kitchen Plywood
homify

Indian Parallel Kitchen Design

homify
homify
homify

You really don't need big bold décor to make your kitchen come to life. When your budget isn’t as strong as you’d like it to be, get creative with your choice of colours.

This bright sunshine yellow goes a long way in adding a friendly and warm feeling to this cooking space, don’t you think?

3. A compact design

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those times when space is not exactly abundant, look for a one-wall kitchen design, like this one. Everything we need is right here, yet it takes up the absolute minimum of floor- and wall space. 

Ever wondered Which kitchen matches your personality?

4. Get hot

Duplex in Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Kitchen
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Don’t discount the power of a gas stove. It's fairly simple to install (although we do recommend you let a professional take care of that), and it saves you a pretty penny at the end of each month on your electricity bill.

5. Shelves

まちの家, 田村建築設計工房 田村建築設計工房 Kitchen
田村建築設計工房

田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房

Some kitchen cabinetry might be costly, yet shelves are where you can cut some costs. They perform exactly the same purpose as cabinets!

6. Merging space

별아도, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Kitchen Brown
아키제주 건축사사무소

별아도

아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소

Open-plan rooms are not only sociable, they also save floor space and costs, seeing as you don’t need to resort to walls, doors, room dividers, etc.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Table for two?

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

For smaller families, a kitchen such as this might be ideal. See how wood has been used to style up a simple peninsula and cabinet, yet does so with warm charm and pretty texture/patterns.

8. No table? No problem

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Kitchen
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Got no room (or money) for a dining table / island? Copy this design – all you really need is adequate wall space, and just see how much legroom is spared in the process.

9. Wall storage

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

A handful of cabinets is all you really require; the rest of your kitchen’s goodies can be stored via open shelves and wall fixtures, as seen here (assuming you don’t have an abundance of appliances and other elements that need storing).

10. Your décor

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

You don’t need to donate a kidney to style up your kitchen – a simple little backsplash with pretty tiles can be all that’s required, as seen here. Remember that less is more! 

Low on space? See these 20 fantastic ideas for a small kitchen.

7 Pictures of a charming 80 square meter house
Planning a kitchen remodel? Which of these tips will you be using?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks