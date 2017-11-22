​10 pictures of economical kitchens

These days, it’s all about a subtle look instead of overly decorated designs, and that includes the modern kitchen. So, hopefully this article comes just in time to make those of you who are about to remodel your kitchen think twice about your choice of materials, colours, textures and patterns.

And let’s not forget the best of all: simplistic designs can be so much easier on one’s budget!

Let’s get inspired with these 10 kitchens that cut costs in all the right ways without looking cheap.