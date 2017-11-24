Your browser is out-of-date.

15 awesome ideas for grills in South African homes

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Patios
Grills in your home means a lively and inviting home. With these modern age machines, you can host barbeques, arrange picnics and receive tons of compliment from friends and family easily. Plus, grills are safe, healthy, stylish and can upgrade your kitchen like nothing else. Use these ideas to get started with grills within your home.

1.Cool Colors

Churrasqueiras, CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S Patios
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S

CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S

Using wood and tiles you can create a perfect harmony of colors.

2. Cosy within your home

Apartamento Eça , AZ Arquitetura AZ Arquitetura Modern dining room
AZ Arquitetura

AZ Arquitetura
AZ Arquitetura
AZ Arquitetura

The grill inside the home is both unusual and distinct in style. It complements the wooden floor and furniture.

3. Rustic Look

Veja o resultado da reforma da área externa dessa residência com área gourmet + cozinha!, Andréa Spelzon Interiores Andréa Spelzon Interiores Patios
Andréa Spelzon Interiores

Andréa Spelzon Interiores
Andréa Spelzon Interiores
Andréa Spelzon Interiores

The use of red and the wooden beams give the outdoor grill a traditional feel.

4. Modern Design

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

The use of stainless steel and neutral colors give this grill inside a home a chic and stylish feel.

5. Simple is Good

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Patios
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

The clean lines and symmetry of the wood leave you admiring this beautiful grill. The unique bar stools add a wonderful design element.

6. A Natural Look

Iporanga - Guarujá, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Patios
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

While the roundtable and its benches steal the show, the grill in the background will be the center of all the cooking action. The fan keeps with the theme of a tropical island.

7. Casual finish

Casa LJ , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The bar chairs, smooth countertops, and the simple grill make for a functional and stylish space.

8.Modern and Elegant

Residência no Condomínio Royal Forest-Londrina/PR, Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores Modern Garden
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores

Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores
Fávero Arquitetura + Interiores

Despite having modern elements in the metal chairs and bench, the bricks and the grill gives it a rustic look.

9. Colorful and Abstract

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Patios
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

A mix and match of colors and textures, this place looks vibrant and lovely. The sky-blue refrigerator seems to balance out all the colors used in the space.

10. Small Spaces

APARTAMENTO PRAIANO, Marcia Debski Ferreira Designer de Interiores Marcia Debski Ferreira Designer de Interiores Patios
Marcia Debski Ferreira Designer de Interiores

Marcia Debski Ferreira Designer de Interiores
Marcia Debski Ferreira Designer de Interiores
Marcia Debski Ferreira Designer de Interiores

A cool place for grilling when your friends come home, it is ideal as the design seems to fit perfectly even though it is a small space

11. Perfect Setting

Área de lazer rústica., Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The high wooden ceiling, wooden beams, lovely traditional looking furniture and a wide open space for get-togethers make this a relaxing and comfortable space.

12. Compact and Simple

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

A smaller space but equipped with everything you would need; this idea is great. The color brings a pop of color and the table is fit for a small family or a couple.

13. Natural and Calm

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Patios
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

This place feels spacious and comfortable. The natural lighting that comes through the wooden beams adds to the charm of this natural and well-equipped grilling area.

14. Greek Look

Cobertura na Barra da Tijuca, Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Ana Adriano Design de Interiores Patios Wood Blue
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores
Ana Adriano Design de Interiores

Staying with the reddish tones of the wood and combining them with the blue takes you straight into a town in Greece. Enjoy the relaxing and calm atmosphere in this eclectic space.

15. A Garden Grill

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

The blue pellets on the wall seem to be the center of attention here but it has been combined well with the stainless-steel fixtures and the wooden tables to create a cohesive, balanced and a complete look.Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas - 11 backyard kitchens you will fall in love with

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

