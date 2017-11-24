15 awesome ideas for grills in South African homes

Grills in your home means a lively and inviting home. With these modern age machines, you can host barbeques, arrange picnics and receive tons of compliment from friends and family easily. Plus, grills are safe, healthy, stylish and can upgrade your kitchen like nothing else. Use these ideas to get started with grills within your home.
Using wood and tiles you can create a perfect harmony of colors.
The grill inside the home is both unusual and distinct in style. It complements the wooden floor and furniture.
The use of red and the wooden beams give the outdoor grill a traditional feel.
The use of stainless steel and neutral colors give this grill inside a home a chic and stylish feel.
The clean lines and symmetry of the wood leave you admiring this beautiful grill. The unique bar stools add a wonderful design element.
While the roundtable and its benches steal the show, the grill in the background will be the center of all the cooking action. The fan keeps with the theme of a tropical island.
The bar chairs, smooth countertops, and the simple grill make for a functional and stylish space.
Despite having modern elements in the metal chairs and bench, the bricks and the grill gives it a rustic look.
A mix and match of colors and textures, this place looks vibrant and lovely. The sky-blue refrigerator seems to balance out all the colors used in the space.
A cool place for grilling when your friends come home, it is ideal as the design seems to fit perfectly even though it is a small space
The high wooden ceiling, wooden beams, lovely traditional looking furniture and a wide open space for get-togethers make this a relaxing and comfortable space.
A smaller space but equipped with everything you would need; this idea is great. The color brings a pop of color and the table is fit for a small family or a couple.
This place feels spacious and comfortable. The natural lighting that comes through the wooden beams adds to the charm of this natural and well-equipped grilling area.
Staying with the reddish tones of the wood and combining them with the blue takes you straight into a town in Greece. Enjoy the relaxing and calm atmosphere in this eclectic space.
The blue pellets on the wall seem to be the center of attention here but it has been combined well with the stainless-steel fixtures and the wooden tables to create a cohesive, balanced and a complete look.