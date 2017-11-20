Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique ideas for grills in your home

Justwords Justwords
Iporanga - Guarujá, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Patios
Use these clever ideas to design a grilling space that speaks of your style and creativity. It will help you to host parties and barbeques with ease.

1.An extension of your garden

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Patios
This beautiful grilling space is accentuated by all the greenery around. The color of the wood and the tiles seem like an extension of nature.

2. A colonial feel

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
The choice accessories seem to blend perfectly with the grill at the far end. The wicker and the lampshade give it a colonial and royal look.

3. Formal Setting

Terraço Gourmet II, Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
The darker wood tone and the steel seem to give this space a more formal and elegant look. The tiles on the wall adds a happier and more casual tone to provide the right contrasts.

4. Rustic and traditional look

homify Patios Bricks
The unfinished wall, the bricks against the grill and the traditional iron parts to the grill make it look it has been in this space for forever.

5. Airy and Open

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Patios
Keeping the place open, the glass doors of the outdoor kitchen make it seem like an endless space. The wood color is welcoming and warm.

6. Using the space well

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Patios
Using the sides of a home to construct your grill will not only save money but is a smart use of space as well.

7. Moroccan Feel

Apartamento Casal com Bebe, Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
The use of colorful tiles and brass elements, this place reminds you of Morocco. The brick on the walls gives it a simple yet stylish look.

8. Bright and cheery Grill

Varanda Gourmet, Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Patios
The glass ceiling allows for tons of natural light to permeate the space and the use of bricks and colors brightens up the room even more.

9. An Outside Grill

Cobertura Duplex, Palladino Arquitetura Palladino Arquitetura Patios
The choice of tiles is perfect as it not only complements the bricks used on the grill but it adds character to the modern doors space as well.

10. A bright outdoor Grill

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Patios Wood Wood effect
The highlight of this space is the natural light that comes through the beams on the classic roof.

11. Italian Pizzeria

Arquitetura Interiores de Residência, studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES studio VIVADESIGN POR FLAVIA PORTELA ARQUITETURA + INTERIORES Patios Brown
The bricks against the wall makes you feel like you are in an Italian Pizzeria. Old, rustic and antique, this design is unique and special.

12. Modern Grill

homify Patios Marble Brown
Spend you leisurely evenings in this bar cum grill that is equipped with all the modern gadgets.

13. A casual Grill

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
Using the natural direction, tons of seating makes this space fun, lively and entertaining.

14. Housing the Grill

Cobertura .SC, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Patios
Creating a space for this grill keeps it safe and protected while being the perfect place to entertain.

15. Planned space

Apartamento São Bernardo, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Patios
Smaller spaces need planning and creativity and this space gets full marks in that respect.

16. Simplistic design

Clássica com toque de modernidade, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Patios
With simple clean lines and just a touch of color, this space is minimalistic and practical

17. Stylish Space

Projeto Residencial - Edifício Sainte Claire, Anália Franco - SP, PL ARQUITETURA PL ARQUITETURA Patios
The chairs and the lighting make this grill completely contemporary and sophisticated.For more exciting home and interior ideas, be with us on the next story - Which kitchen matches your personality?

​14 pictures of rustic patios

