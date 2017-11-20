Unique ideas for grills in your home

Use these clever ideas to design a grilling space that speaks of your style and creativity. It will help you to host parties and barbeques with ease.
This beautiful grilling space is accentuated by all the greenery around. The color of the wood and the tiles seem like an extension of nature.
The choice accessories seem to blend perfectly with the grill at the far end. The wicker and the lampshade give it a colonial and royal look.
The darker wood tone and the steel seem to give this space a more formal and elegant look. The tiles on the wall adds a happier and more casual tone to provide the right contrasts.
The unfinished wall, the bricks against the grill and the traditional iron parts to the grill make it look it has been in this space for forever.
Keeping the place open, the glass doors of the outdoor kitchen make it seem like an endless space. The wood color is welcoming and warm.
Using the sides of a home to construct your grill will not only save money but is a smart use of space as well.
The use of colorful tiles and brass elements, this place reminds you of Morocco. The brick on the walls gives it a simple yet stylish look.
The glass ceiling allows for tons of natural light to permeate the space and the use of bricks and colors brightens up the room even more.
The choice of tiles is perfect as it not only complements the bricks used on the grill but it adds character to the modern doors space as well.
The highlight of this space is the natural light that comes through the beams on the classic roof.
The bricks against the wall makes you feel like you are in an Italian Pizzeria. Old, rustic and antique, this design is unique and special.
Spend you leisurely evenings in this bar cum grill that is equipped with all the modern gadgets.
Using the natural direction, tons of seating makes this space fun, lively and entertaining.
Creating a space for this grill keeps it safe and protected while being the perfect place to entertain.
Smaller spaces need planning and creativity and this space gets full marks in that respect.
With simple clean lines and just a touch of color, this space is minimalistic and practical
The chairs and the lighting make this grill completely contemporary and sophisticated.