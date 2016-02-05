Important things to remember before buying a home

If you are thinking of buying a house you need to be prepared for what you're about to experience. Our tip: never buy something that you don't like, because like any relationship, you need to be passionate about it and love it deeply in order to get through the tough times!

Make sure that where your new property is located is a place that you've always wanted to live and have dreamed of because once you buy a house, you can't move it to another neighbourhood! Renting is far more simple, but buying a property is a decision that should not be made lightly.

Purchasing a home can have a big impact on your life. For starters, you need to make sure that you are financially stable enough to afford the house that you want to buy. You also need to ask yourself how long you want to live in that area, what hidden costs there may be and what the property market in the area is doing.

Once you have added all of the costs and made your decision, it's time to get excited about the house that you are buying!