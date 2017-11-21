Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 modern terrace ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residencia HJ, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Patios Bamboo
Loading admin actions …

One should always have a terrace where they can enjoy a beautiful sunset with family and friends. It is also the best space to celebrate, relax or eat. So many things can be done with an area like utilizing the things that we already have in our home. This ideabook brings you a list of different types of gardens and terraces that you can adapt according to your character and the available space.

1. Wooden pergola

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Patios
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

Incorporate a wooden pergola to conquer and enjoy your space. By using an L-shaped setting, you can combine your entire house.

2. Integrated kitchen

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Patios
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Here you can see a kitchen with a wood-burning oven integrated to the terrace with options of sliding doors for cold days. 

3. Different rooms

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Patios
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

A multifunctional space, that has a living room, dining room, and even a bar. They are integrated in the patio with one part covered and the other exposed.

4. Creating environments

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Patios
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

One can see different environments and levels in this picture. It includes a pool, plants, and palm trees, creating a tropical culture.

5. The pool

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

In this design, the pool is the protagonist.

6. All natural

Residencia HJ, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Patios Bamboo
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

The area is covered entirely with vegetable tissue and furniture made with bamboo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Large pergola

Casa 4 Puntos / Club de Golf BR, MAZ Arquitectos MAZ Arquitectos Patios
MAZ Arquitectos

MAZ Arquitectos
MAZ Arquitectos
MAZ Arquitectos

A simple and large pergola can also do the trick.

8. Floor

Uma casa para receber a família, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Patios
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

You can even delimit the different environments with the help of the soil.

9. Beautiful terrace

Por ahí..., r79 r79 Patios
r79

r79
r79
r79

Using wood and dim lightings for a beautiful terrace is also a must consider.

10. Elevated deck

Jardín en Barcelona, CONILLAS - exteriors CONILLAS - exteriors Modern Garden
CONILLAS—exteriors

CONILLAS - exteriors
CONILLAS—exteriors
CONILLAS - exteriors

Create a stepped deck with its pergola to save yourself from the harsh sun in summers.

11. Romantic ambiance

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern Garden
Vieyra Arquitectos

Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos

To create a romantic ambiance, you must invest in good lighting and vines

12. Connect spaces

CASA PAULIN, Cambio De Plano Cambio De Plano Patios
Cambio De Plano

Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano
Cambio De Plano

You can even connect the internal area with the external one by using large windows and sliding doors.

13. Country style

Residência LL, Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Patios
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

For a country-style layout try using hammocks or designer hanging chairs.

14. A complete terrace

Floreat Residence Moda Interiors Patios
Moda Interiors

Floreat Residence

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Here we see a terrace that has everything including the charisma of beautiful Propylaea and the entrance of the Acropolis.

15. Elegant space

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is a design that is sophisticated and curvy.

16. Industrial materials

RESIDÊNCIA JG, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Classic style conservatory Stone Beige
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

Brick and concrete can also be a good option, especially if your style is unique and cozy.

17. Natural garden

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Patios
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Here is a terrace shot of the garden. It creates a fresh ambiance which is ideal to breathe after a long day.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

15 rustic houses you will love

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks