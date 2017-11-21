17 modern terrace ideas for your home

One should always have a terrace where they can enjoy a beautiful sunset with family and friends. It is also the best space to celebrate, relax or eat. So many things can be done with an area like utilizing the things that we already have in our home. This ideabook brings you a list of different types of gardens and terraces that you can adapt according to your character and the available space.
Incorporate a wooden pergola to conquer and enjoy your space. By using an L-shaped setting, you can combine your entire house.
Here you can see a kitchen with a wood-burning oven integrated to the terrace with options of sliding doors for cold days.
A multifunctional space, that has a living room, dining room, and even a bar. They are integrated in the patio with one part covered and the other exposed.
One can see different environments and levels in this picture. It includes a pool, plants, and palm trees, creating a tropical culture.
In this design, the pool is the protagonist.
The area is covered entirely with vegetable tissue and furniture made with bamboo
A simple and large pergola can also do the trick.
You can even delimit the different environments with the help of the soil.
Using wood and dim lightings for a beautiful terrace is also a must consider.
Create a stepped deck with its pergola to save yourself from the harsh sun in summers.
To create a romantic ambiance, you must invest in good lighting and vines
You can even connect the internal area with the external one by using large windows and sliding doors.
For a country-style layout try using hammocks or designer hanging chairs.
Here we see a terrace that has everything including the charisma of beautiful Propylaea and the entrance of the Acropolis.
Brick and concrete can also be a good option, especially if your style is unique and cozy.
Here is a terrace shot of the garden. It creates a fresh ambiance which is ideal to breathe after a long day.
