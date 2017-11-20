Your browser is out-of-date.

32 roof and pergola designs for your outdoor area

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

When we talk about roofs and pergolas, there is a wide variety available. There are all of different sizes, materials, and prices. You will never run out of ideas because there is a variety of them created every day. If your garden needs a pergola or a cover to protect it from the sun and rain, then you are in the right place. 

We recommend budgeting, as well as evaluating the pergola or roof structure. Nowadays, you can find different finishes to customize your outdoor area. That is why we have selected these proposals that will help you choose the best model for your home. Today in this ideabook, we will present 32 models that will surely inspire you.

1. With glass protection

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

This type of coverage is ideal because it provides security and allows you to enjoy everything that happens outside. Thus, you not only have a structure that protects against time. But also a charming space to relax with a beautiful view.

2. Wood and brick

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here the comfort comes first and is well applied in our proposal. It is a substantial structure made of brick and wood base. It is a broad and safe construction to protect on a rainy or sunny day.

3. As a paradise

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

It seems simple, but at times can help you meet the requirement of the owners. In this case, this place looks like something out of a postcard. Wood is primarily responsible for this appearance. Also, it is an element that gives warmth to the ambiance.

4. Very decorative

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

This side of the house showcases an exciting design. In addition, it also has an outdoor kitchen with a minibar on the terrace. The small spacing in the structure of the pergola is perfect for the entrance of natural light.

5. Rustic touch

S-Line Pergola EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches Garden
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

S-Line Pergola

EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

This type of pergola is excellent for giving the feeling of an Italian village. The wooden structure covered with green creates a real charm.

6. Ideal for backyard

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Patios Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

It is never too late to install a pergola in your home. It is simple yet very comfortable and useful. It allows you to sit outside and relax.

7. Style of the house

Casa en Mailyng, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern Garden
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Wood is a sturdy, durable and beautiful material, which also blends perfectly with stone and brick. This choice is usually common in such cases because it does not interfere with the style of the residence.

8. Super romantic

homify Asian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here wood was used along with fabric in white tone to create a super romantic mood just like something out of a romantic movie.

Swimming pool Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer Pool swimming pool
Maciek Platek—Interior and Architecture Photographer

Swimming pool

Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer
Maciek Platek—Interior and Architecture Photographer
Maciek Platek - Interior and Architecture Photographer

9. A modern option

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Garden
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

If you want something simple but modern, this option may be the most appropriate. These tables are great for creating enclosures. Here, the furniture can turn any space into a dream.

10. Made of wood

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we have two interconnected worlds which are romanticism and practicality. By putting a rustic table and curtains around every corner, you can create a fabulous aesthetic in an instant. It is a good idea when you need more privacy, but without losing the pleasure of being outdoors.

11. For a sunny day

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

With this type of pergola, there will never be any lighting problems. An idea that you can apply on the terrace also includes a glass protection. Here the floor was lined with wood and the decor was completed with wicker furniture.

12. With a beautiful finish

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern Garden
CP Paisagismo

CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo

The wood offers a multitude of styles and finishes for the construction of a pergola. Here we see a beautiful wooden pergola in panel format in the garden.

13. Simple pergola

Condomínio - Aquarius - S. J. dos Campos, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Modern Garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

If we talk about simple pergolas, this is probably one of the designs. The structure is used to provide a pleasant space for outdoor enjoyment.

14. A protected corridor

homify Minimalist style garden Bamboo
homify

homify
homify
homify

With this design, you can create a beautiful semi-covered or entirely shaded corridor. It also showcases the charm on the wooden path.

15. Adapted to the style

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

The entrance to the house can also be embellished by a lovely and modern pergola. You can choose one that fits the style of your home, by using the same material and the color palette.

16. Protected from the sun

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

Here we have a pergola that offers comfort to the family. The structure is ideal to protect against intense sun or climate change.

17. Transparent

Terrace garden Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Terrace garden

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Here is a perfect structure for any backyard. The pergola runs along the corridor forming an excellent protection for outdoor enjoyment.

18. Wide protection

Casa MR, oda - oficina de arquitectura oda - oficina de arquitectura Patios
oda—oficina de arquitectura

oda - oficina de arquitectura
oda—oficina de arquitectura
oda - oficina de arquitectura

A large awning allows you to protect yourself from the sun, save energy, reduce heat, and promote more privacy for the home.

19. To the corridor

Entrance homify Modern houses
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

Wood never goes out of style, and in its natural state, it may be perfect for the entrance of the house as well. The pergola looks great and indeed resists at any time.

20. Rustic and romantic

VIVIENDA RURAL, CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA Patios
CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA

CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA
CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA
CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA

As we mentioned, it is a delight to combine different materials in the roof or pergola structure.

21. Glass

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

A glass and metal pergola can also be a good choice.

22. Decorative

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Patios
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Here, the pergola is a decorative bet that blends perfectly with the sides of the house. There is nothing better than having a right metal frame that leaves the space very stylish.

23. On the terrace

Proyecto PH Las Flores, Basch Arquitectos Basch Arquitectos Patios
Basch Arquitectos

Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos

As we see in this image, everything is in perfect harmony on the terrace, including the floor, furniture, and wooden ceiling.

24. Very useful

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A cover should meet the needs of homeowners. One usually looks for a structure to create shade. In this case, we have a simple pergola that blends two materials. It is one of the most popular proposals.

25. Metal structure

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

A small pergola always helps, especially at the entrance of the house. Here we see different materials combined. But if you prefer only one, then that can also be used. Just try to choose good quality items that are also weather resistant.

26. For the sun to shine

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern houses
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

It is advisable not to block natural light in the yard because the purpose of the pergola is to generate a bright space just like we see in the picture.

27. Straw pergola

Mobilier Eco design en bois de récupération , bopalett bopalett Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
bopalett

bopalett
bopalett
bopalett

It is a beautiful material, which provides a feeling of comfort. The straw gives an entirely rustic touch to the pergola.

28. Stone based

Korven en haarden, Gardeco Gardeco Modern Garden
Gardeco

Gardeco
Gardeco
Gardeco

Here we have a reasonably simple proposal at first sight. But it is only a matter of observing the stone columns. Typically, these materials are combined differently, and they look rustic.

29. Natural

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here, for example, wood was used in its natural state, which provides a rustic style. However, it also creates the sense of connection with nature.

30. With awning

Outdoor Räume, Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Modern Garden
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

The retractable awning is also an excellent alternative to cover the pergola.

31. On the facade

Condomínio Fazenda Boa Vista, EKOA Paisagismo EKOA Paisagismo Tropical style garden
EKOA Paisagismo

EKOA Paisagismo
EKOA Paisagismo
EKOA Paisagismo

We have no doubt that wood is one of the preferred elements. But we can not always create a complete coverage with this material. However, here we can see a beautiful structure made entirely of wood, which looks great.

32. Very useful

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

A lovely pergola for your yard, especially if you put an outdoor dining table. Also, you can set other elements to ensure the leisure and fun of the family.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

​30 cost-effective house designs

