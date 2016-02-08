A Fairytale Cottage from the Future

A home in the Netherlands would not be complete without one of its original architecture staples that the country is most well known for… the thatched roof. This style creates a perfect picturesque house that is fit for the countryside but with the modern edge, added by the expert team at Maas Architects.
This home has a fusion type exterior with a cutting edge interior. The classic aspect of this home has been left in tact, while a designer component was added. The location is perfectly suited for the home as the property is large, giving this traditional looking home the space to be beautiful in its own right!
From this angle of the home we are presented with the classic and traditional style, the thatched roof home can be appreciated in the backdrop of trees and grass which elegantly surrounds the home. The neutral tone of the traditional windows and doors sort of transports the viewer to another time… one where the finer things in life were more appreciated. Stylish quality has been achieved here!
The back view of this home shows off the classic tradition of the residential part of the home with all its captivating old-fashioned charm, while the annex presents something entirely different.
The modern elements included here are linear in form with large windows to allow natural sunlight to enter the home as well as appreciation of the garden views. Although the common element among this home is the thatched roof, the addition of a modern part of this home is certainly attractive!
Here we see the connection between the older more traditional part of the house and the newer more modern home. The older home is situated a bit higher then the annex so a small staircase leads the way.
We can clearly appreciate the open plan and modern design of this home that is almost seamless between the two areas where old meets new. From the interior you wouldn't think that this home was built in two stages, would you?
The ground floor of this amazing home is host to an open plan living space where a large modern kitchen and dining room area can be enjoyed.
The stunning windows surrounding the living room area create unparalleled views of the garden while allowing natural sunlight into the home, making the interior warm and inviting. The complete design of this space is free flowing with a neutral tone used throughout. Truly classic and stylish!
A modern kitchen is the perfect part to any home and this kitchen is no less. It is stylish and any culinary novice or master would find it comfortable and well-positioned within the home. It has enough space to prepare a large meal, along with space to move between the working stations.
A kitchen such as this would be a perfect fit regardless of the home style, the neutral use of colour and appliances makes this modern kitchen a place of elegance and minimalism too!
The final room which we are visiting today in this beautiful home is the upstairs bedroom; a room of cutting edge style and minimalism.
The all-white walls and bed are truly basic and modern, but the grey one of the flooring creates an attractive quality that adds warmth and style. This bedroom is classic and tastefully decorated and will be stylish and trendy for a long period of time.
If you liked this stylish home, you might also enjoy: A Dynamic Home of Wood and Glass.