A Fairytale Cottage from the Future

A home in the Netherlands would not be complete without one of its original architecture staples that the country is most well known for… the thatched roof. This style creates a perfect picturesque house that is fit for the countryside but with the modern edge, added by the expert team at Maas Architects.

This home has a fusion type exterior with a cutting edge interior. The classic aspect of this home has been left in tact, while a designer component was added. The location is perfectly suited for the home as the property is large, giving this traditional looking home the space to be beautiful in its own right!