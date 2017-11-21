Your browser is out-of-date.

15 rustic houses you will love

Justwords Justwords
Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
There’s an expression that goes, ‘Home is where the heart is’.Most people we know, spend considerable effort to find a place they can call home.Here are some wonderful rustic designs to look through when you design that new home.

1. Gabled roof magic

Casa nuova realizzazione, SOGEDI costruzioni SOGEDI costruzioni Rustic style house
The tried and tested gable roof has a design that is simple to execute and could also save you money.

2. Room for many

Casa Rústica en Ciudad Real, Canexel Canexel Rustic style house
If you have a big family, then opt for a second storey and there’s plenty of room for everyone. A sizeable patio could also be very useful for family gatherings

3. Large windows do wonders

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style house
Green lawns and flower beds are meant to be viewed and enjoyed. So, install large windows to savour the view. This also allows plenty of sunlight into your house. Also use natural brick and stone for the exterior to harmonize with the outdoors.

4. Small yet charming

Casa Ibirapuera, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Spa Bamboo Wood effect
For those of you who like compact, easy living, there is nothing better than a lovely mini cottage with a bamboo roof and fence. It is environment friendly and gives the house a quaint look.

5. Traditional beauty

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house Wood Wood effect
Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

A very traditional, timeless and loved design is the log cabin. This is a strong house and picturesque too. The presence of skylights in the roof ensure ample sunlight can filter through.

6. Simple and beautiful

Log Cabin homify Modern Garden Wood Wood effect office,study,gym,studio,garden,flat roof,modern,contemporary,L shape,wooden
Log Cabin

Here is an example of a totally no-nonsense modern home with wood-panelled exterior. Small, yet functional. Couple it with a beautifully tiled courtyard.

7. Spacious and rustic

PAPAYA NURSERY, ENVIRON PLANNERS ENVIRON PLANNERS
If it is space you seek, then you should be looking at a beautiful country house designs with high ceilings and long and sturdy patios. We love spacious rustic style homes.

8. Traditional wonder

CASA GARRIGUES, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood Wood effect
This traditional little beauty is very popular among home buyers. The use of lofts as residential areas, large windows and a beautiful patio in the backyard is quite charming.

9. Neat little beauty

บ้านคุณวัชระ-คุณอุษณีย์ อ.ดอยสะเก็ด เชียงใหม่, สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
A single-storey gem, easy to build and maintain, is a much-loved home design.

10. A place to laze around

CASA NA GRANJA VIANA, ALVO ARQUITETURA ALVO ARQUITETURA Patios
Home owners love a little bit of extra space to enjoy the sun, as this image shows. A terrace built at the back is ideal for lazy summer days.

11. Open and artsy

Casa de Campo em Araras, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Rustic style house
An open cottage design with bright yellow walls and elevated living areas is for those who like rustic style homes. With metallic lamps and stereo boxes attached to the woodwork of the door, this cottage is for art lovers.

12. Stone and timber delight

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style house
A modern home, simplistic in style and very pleasing to the eye, sporting stone walls, timber shutters and a shaded porch is ideal home for a relaxed lifestyle.

13. Unique roof makes all the difference

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Slope it all the way with an out of the world ceiling. Wake up in an incredibly beautiful house with solid timber beams and glass walls, with a ceiling that makes it completely unique.

14. Old world charm revisited

Casa de turismo rural en la Torre d'Oristà (Barcelona), ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP ALENTORN i ALENTORN ARQUITECTES, SLP Rustic style house Stone Beige
Beige coloured solid stone walls, little balconies and the huge rooms of this house will be sure to remind you of a Spanish dwelling house in a large estate.

15. Charming abode for ultimate relaxation

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Whether it is concrete, wood, stone or bricks, what matters most while building a home, is the charm of living in it.Keep getting inspired with another story - 5 single-storey houses that will inspire you

