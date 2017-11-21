​The benefits of a skylight home

There’s nothing like a fresh batch of sunshine streaming indoors, lighting up everything in its way (from the plush rug in your modern living room right through to the concrete countertops in your rustic kitchen) – and you don’t even have to pay for it (well, you do need to pay for the glass doors and windows through which the sun will shine, but regardless!).

And speaking of fresh natural lighting, today we want to focus on another element that also invites in not only sunshine, but also fabulous views of the sky: skylights! Far too few houses and structures make use of this dashing element, which is why we thought we’d showcase some expert skylight designs to inspire you – maybe it’ll convince you to add one?