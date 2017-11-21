Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The benefits of a skylight home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sridhar Sreerama Residence, Synectics partners Synectics partners
Loading admin actions …

There’s nothing like a fresh batch of sunshine streaming indoors, lighting up everything in its way (from the plush rug in your modern living room right through to the concrete countertops in your rustic kitchen) – and you don’t even have to pay for it (well, you do need to pay for the glass doors and windows through which the sun will shine, but regardless!).

And speaking of fresh natural lighting, today we want to focus on another element that also invites in not only sunshine, but also fabulous views of the sky: skylights! Far too few houses and structures make use of this dashing element, which is why we thought we’d showcase some expert skylight designs to inspire you – maybe it’ll convince you to add one?

​1. Ventilation

Residence Sangeeta Kumar Consultants Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Kumar Consultants

Residence Sangeeta

Kumar Consultants
Kumar Consultants
Kumar Consultants

An electric venting skylight will open to produce a “passive air conditioner.” Through the chimney or exhaust effect they create, the warm air is drawn up through the venting skylight, providing a cooling effect and fresh air throughout the house.

​2. Optimal daylight

skylight AtelierSUN Skylights
AtelierSUN

skylight

AtelierSUN
AtelierSUN
AtelierSUN

The majority of us are in search of homes with lots of light, as we require two-to-three times more light to see by age 60 as we did in our twenties. With a skylight, you help to balance the light in the room, thereby reducing glare and transforming living areas in more open, safer spaces.

​3. It saves money

Dining area Synectics partners
Synectics partners

Dining area

Synectics partners
Synectics partners
Synectics partners

Of course a skylight also helps to cut costs via lower energy bills. In today’s modern times, we all want to live ‘green’; well, high-quality and energy-efficient skylights are an important part of building today’s green homes, for they reduce lighting costs and energy consumptions.

​4. Energy efficiency

Sessão Fotográfica Imóvel Monte Estoril, Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias Skylights
Pedro Brás—Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias

Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias
Pedro Brás—Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias
Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias

Did you know that skylights cut down on the earth’s emissions and the need for electric lighting naturally? Using daylight not only reduces energy costs and consumption, but also minimises the demand for unsustainable power that is currently challenging the health of the world’s environment.

​5. Privacy

Maison T, NGHIA-ARCHITECT NGHIA-ARCHITECT Modern kitchen
NGHIA-ARCHITECT

NGHIA-ARCHITECT
NGHIA-ARCHITECT
NGHIA-ARCHITECT

Space is decreasing and homes are being built closer to one another, which means the balance of providing sufficient natural light and privacy has become an issue. For this reason 65%, of homebuyers request skylights in their bathroom, where privacy and light is of the utmost importance.

​6. Boosting your mood

Bespoke glass chandelier suspended from a central skylight Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bespoke glass chandelier suspended from a central skylight

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Skylights equal more sunlight, meaning more vitamin D – and did you know vitamin D can help ward off depression? Natural sunlight helps to improve one’s mood by reducing stress and increasing positive feelings. 

So don’t just put in a skylight (or two) for your house; do it for you!

Let’s check out a few more skylight images (just in case you need more convincing!)

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

Velux over stairs A1 Lofts and Extensions Windows & doors Windows
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Velux over stairs

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

8

Hallway & Skylight Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White
Douglas Design Studio

Hallway & Skylight

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

9

​Atrium- Dome Skylight Chaukor Studio Commercial spaces Office buildings
Chaukor Studio

​Atrium- Dome Skylight

Chaukor Studio
Chaukor Studio
Chaukor Studio

10

Maison T, NGHIA-ARCHITECT NGHIA-ARCHITECT Modern kitchen
NGHIA-ARCHITECT

NGHIA-ARCHITECT
NGHIA-ARCHITECT
NGHIA-ARCHITECT

11

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.01 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Country style corridor, hallway& stairs White
株式会社アートカフェ

株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ

Next up: Bathe your home in natural light!

17 modern terrace ideas for your home
Where in your house would a skylight look sublime?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks