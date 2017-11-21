​The benefits of a skylight home

There’s nothing like a fresh batch of sunshine streaming indoors, lighting up everything in its way (from the plush rug in your modern living room right through to the concrete countertops in your rustic kitchen) – and you don’t even have to pay for it (well, you do need to pay for the glass doors and windows through which the sun will shine, but regardless!).
And speaking of fresh natural lighting, today we want to focus on another element that also invites in not only sunshine, but also fabulous views of the sky: skylights! Far too few houses and structures make use of this dashing element, which is why we thought we’d showcase some expert skylight designs to inspire you – maybe it’ll convince you to add one?
An electric venting skylight will open to produce a “passive air conditioner.” Through the chimney or exhaust effect they create, the warm air is drawn up through the venting skylight, providing a cooling effect and fresh air throughout the house.
The majority of us are in search of homes with lots of light, as we require two-to-three times more light to see by age 60 as we did in our twenties. With a skylight, you help to balance the light in the room, thereby reducing glare and transforming living areas in more open, safer spaces.
Of course a skylight also helps to cut costs via lower energy bills. In today’s modern times, we all want to live ‘green’; well, high-quality and energy-efficient skylights are an important part of building today’s green homes, for they reduce lighting costs and energy consumptions.
Did you know that skylights cut down on the earth’s emissions and the need for electric lighting naturally? Using daylight not only reduces energy costs and consumption, but also minimises the demand for unsustainable power that is currently challenging the health of the world’s environment.
Space is decreasing and homes are being built closer to one another, which means the balance of providing sufficient natural light and privacy has become an issue. For this reason 65%, of homebuyers request skylights in their bathroom, where privacy and light is of the utmost importance.
Skylights equal more sunlight, meaning more vitamin D – and did you know vitamin D can help ward off depression? Natural sunlight helps to improve one’s mood by reducing stress and increasing positive feelings.
So don’t just put in a skylight (or two) for your house; do it for you!
Let’s check out a few more skylight images (just in case you need more convincing!)
Next up: Bathe your home in natural light!