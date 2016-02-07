The American White House

This home has a stylish quality that exists from the exterior to the interior. It's a home of traditional elegance with perfect materials used to create this dream home.

Today on homify 360 we take you on a tour of this amazing American style home with colonial features. The home is so inviting, light, bright and airy and it would make the perfect design for a contemporary couple or small family. Although this home has an iconic American design, it is actually located in Japan and was designed by the team of experts at The Makers & United Space Architects.

For more details on this beautiful home, continue reading!