The American White House

This home has a stylish quality that exists from the exterior to the interior. It's a home of traditional elegance with perfect materials used to create this dream home.
Today on homify 360 we take you on a tour of this amazing American style home with colonial features. The home is so inviting, light, bright and airy and it would make the perfect design for a contemporary couple or small family. Although this home has an iconic American design, it is actually located in Japan and was designed by the team of experts at The Makers & United Space Architects.
For more details on this beautiful home, continue reading!
This colonial styled home has American qualities as well as British aspects, with a large veranda surrounding the home as seen in Europe. The house has a strong detail reminiscent of the colonial era but with a modern twist. The all-white façade has maintained this classic look, making this home the perfect addition to any neighbourhood.
This comfortable and rustic looking living room has all the aspects of tranquility and almost country charm. The use of wooden elements from the flooring to the furniture enhances this style, while the exposed brickwork of the walls and the fireplace makes this living room space perfect during the cold winter. How about some hot cocoa to go with that?
This dining room follows through with that wooden element creating a comfortable space for a family. It has large sliding doors that are the perfect way to make natural sunlight and ventilation a part of this home throughout the day. The low hanging lights also create an intimate ambience perfect for those romantic dinners for two or that long overdue family supper you were going to plan!
A kitchen is more than a place where food is prepared, it is also a means to relax and enjoy that quality time with loved ones, be they family or friends. This kitchen has all the rustic elements of charming and quaint ticked with simple use of colour, minimal appliances and an old-school looking refrigerator. This kitchen complements the rest of this home magnificently!
A bathroom nowadays is more than just a place to bathe, a bathroom is now a space to relax and enjoy the serenity of being comfortable… it's an escape.
This bathroom is just that, a relaxing area for the occupants of this amazing home to enjoy. The rustic looking tiles along with the simple use of colour creates a truly stylish and trendy space, one that will remain tasteful for many years.
A bedroom is a place to be alone with your thoughts, a place to sleep or enjoy a free moment with your partner. So while the rest of this house has managed to be charming and elegant, this bedroom has opted to be basic, no frills, no distractions. A relaxing place with minimal furniture and an almost all-white décor for that luxurious look.
If you're looking for something more romantic, don't miss: Designing A Seductively Romantic Bedroom.